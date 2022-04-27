Portage Area Community Theater honors Zona Gale with production of 'Miss Lulu Bett'

The Portage Area Community Theater is in the process of breathing new life into a story more than 100 years old, and honoring its author, a Portage native who rose to fame through her literary works.

Auditions for “Miss Lulu Bett” took place in March. Now, around 20 people on the cast and crew are currently wrapping up wardrobe fittings, building their last few set walls, and preparing for next week’s preview showing.

“I got really lucky because the people we cast are just fitting their parts so well,” said Director John Ribar. “They’re good workers.”

The show was chosen this year in honor of its 100th anniversary. Its author — Portage native Zona Gale — became the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1921. The PACT production will run May 5 through May 15.

In three acts, the show portrays its titular character, Lulu, through her struggle to find independence while living as a servant in her sister’s house.

If you go When: May 5, 6, 12, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and May 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Where: Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage Tickets: $5 for students, $15 for adults Call 608-742-5655 for reservations or more information.

Gale, for whom the PACT was originally named the Zona Gale Center, is a significant figure in Portage’s history. Her former house in the town, where she wrote many of her stories, serves as the Museum at the Portage.

Gale was born in Portage in 1874, went to school at UW-Madison and spent six years as a journalist in Milwaukee and New York. She returned to the city in 1904, according to Wisconsin Historical Society, to focus full-time on her fiction writing.

While the community theater recently lifted its mask mandate, the pandemic is still a reality for the cast, which is currently one member short due to COVID.

“We’ll have to see if she’s going to make it back in time,” said Ribar.

Additionally, scheduling rehearsals is a challenge.

“People have jobs, they have families, they have other things they’ve got to do,” said Ribar.

Katie Seiler, who plays Lulu in the show, said she can attest to life getting in the way. For Seiler, the show will break a 20-year absence from the stage, during which time she was raising three sons and running a photography business.

“All those things kind of take you away from hobbies,” Seiler said.

Now, her sons are more independent, and she said she’s excited to perform for an audience once again.

“It’s really been a great experience to get back on the stage and to meet all of these people,” Seiler said. “Just being able to be creative and kind of escape reality for a bit.”

An escape from reality, said Seiler, is exactly what she hopes to offer audiences with the show.

“I’m excited for people to just enjoy it,” she said.

