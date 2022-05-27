 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage athletes headed to Special Olympics USA Games

USA Games Athletes Steve Woodard and Sofia Walhovd were honored Thursday by the Portage City Council before they head to Orlando for the Special Olympics next month.

Two Portage athletes were acknowledged Thursday night by the City Council before heading to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next month.

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke spoke during public comment on Thursday night telling the council a little about athletes Sofia Walhovd and Steve Woodard, who are representing Wisconsin at the USA Games in swimming. The games will be held from June 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.

The pair were thrown a send-off party last weekend at Pauquette Park.

“It was a great honor to see you at the going-away party,” Klafke said.

Walhovd and Woodard both won gold medals at the 2018 Games held in Seattle.

“Good luck to you both," Klafke said. "We’re hoping for a repeat of gold."

