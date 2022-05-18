Portage battery site pilot program helping research renewable energy

Alliant Energy’s battery storage site, which is being piloted in Portage, could be instrumental as the company and the state move toward cleaner renewable energy sources.

The 5-megawatt battery storage unit has the ability to supply power to 5,000 households for approximately two hours, or the equivalent of 800,000 smart phones. The pilot program is studying the capabilities of batteries connected to the power grid.

The Portage battery site doubles Alliant’s battery capacity in the Midwest. It is the only participant of the pilot program in Wisconsin currently.

Mike Bremel, Alliant’s director of engineering and customer solutions, said Alliant is currently working on a similar battery storage site in Boaz. Bremel added there are a number of other battery sites in Iowa.

He said the battery is connected to the power grid and is similar to any rechargeable battery. It can store energy and provide it to Alliant customers.

“Battery storage units will allow us to maximize the renewable energy investments that we’re making by storing access to electricity we produced when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining the brightest and being able to shift that energy to a time when the sun may not be shining or the wind may not be blowing,” Bremel said.

Bremel added the goal of the battery is to provide more resiliency to the power grid system as the company shifts to renewable energy sources.

“The benefit to Portage is that these batteries can provide some resiliency to disruptions,” Bremel said.

He said if there are disruptions to the power system, the battery has the capability to provide power to homes in the immediate area of the substation on Columbia Road in Portage.

Bremel explained these projects are showing lots of potential as Alliant continues to study the battery systems.

“It’s a smaller project that’s designed to give us learnings and understandings about the systems,” Bremel said. He said the company is at the forefront of batteries as it is a unique system to add to the power grid.

Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint is a plan to accelerate the transition to cleaner, renewable energy across the state. The plan calls to increase use of renewable resources and move away from coal.

The utility's goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and eliminating all coal from the generation fleet by 2040.

Part of this plan is closing coal-powered Columbia Energy Center in the town of Pacific. The plant opened in 1975 and can generate 1,100 megawatts of power. The plan also includes adding nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar generation in Wisconsin by the end of 2023.

Alliant officials said there have been no changes to the plans to retire the first unit at the power plant in 2023 and retire the second unit in 2024. These dates are not set in stone and could change due to state or regional regulatory reviews.

The Wisconsin Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy was established in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers with the main goal of eliminating all carbon-based fuel in the state by 2050.

A recent study by UW-Madison researchers stated eliminating air pollution energy-related activities in the U.S. could prevent more than 50,000 premature deaths each year. The study, published in journal GeoHealth, said this could provide more than $600 billion in benefits from avoided deaths and illness.

“Simply put, the expansion of energy storage infrastructure is key to developing improved reliability for our customers as we accelerate our transition to cleaner, more cost-effective renewable energy sources,” Bremel said.

