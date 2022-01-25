Portage Boys and Girls Club may use portion of Rusch School

“Some people has asked ‘Why is that building good enough for the boys and girls club but not for continued use for school?’” Sween said in the video posted online. “The issue the district ran into was the cost of bringing the entire building up to standards suitable for operation and also dealing with the declining enrollment by consolidating students and staff into our other elementary buildings.”

The club will only be using the east wing of the Rusch building and the rest of the building will be closed as the district figures out what it will do with the building.

Josh Sween said the partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and the school district will be an exciting opportunity.

“I know it will be well worth it for our students and the community,” Josh Sween said.

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke wrote a letter in support of the Portage Boys and Girls Club. He is also a member of the club's steering committee.