Portage Boys and Girls Club may use portion of Rusch School

The Portage Boys and Girls Club is not yet an official part of the West Central Boys and Girls Club network but it is one step closer with a temporary building facility. The group continues to fundraise for the initial funds needed to start the club.
The Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust is supporting the “Together We Can” Portage Project with a $150,000 challenge grant. The grant will match every dollar donated until they reach the goal of $300,000.
The club was given permission by Portage School Board to use the East Wing of the Rusch Building for club activities starting as early as fall.
Portage would become the fourth club as a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin along with Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah. To become an official club the group needs to raise $300,000 as an operating budget. All potential clubs are required to raise an operating budget before becoming a club to show the community supports the club.
Erika Sween is a member of the steering committee for the group and works for the school district as a math interventionist. She said the Rusch Building is ideal for the time being because it has an inside gymnasium, theater, fenced in playground and a secure entrance.
“This will help us get the Club up and running quicker than if we were to wait for an ideal location to open up in the community or for us to try to raise even more funds for a building of our own,” Sween said. “We will continue to work with the School District to decide if this will be the permanent long-term location, but this location makes the most sense right now.”
The Rusch building is being retired as an elementary school after the 2021-2022 school year. Next school year, all elementary students will attend Woodridge Elementary and John Muir Elementary schools.
Erika Sween said the goal is for the club to be open at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Portage School Administrator Josh Sween, married to Erika, said in his recent video update that the district is continuing to work with the group to bring a club to Portage.
“The plan as it stands right now is to have the club up and running in the fall of 2022 to coincide with the beginning of the school year,” Josh Sween said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community and would provide safe and engaging atmosphere after school.”
He said the school district will allow the future club to have access to the Rusch Building gym, music rooms and kindergarten rooms.
“Some people has asked ‘Why is that building good enough for the boys and girls club but not for continued use for school?’” Sween said in the video posted online. “The issue the district ran into was the cost of bringing the entire building up to standards suitable for operation and also dealing with the declining enrollment by consolidating students and staff into our other elementary buildings.”
The club will only be using the east wing of the Rusch building and the rest of the building will be closed as the district figures out what it will do with the building.
Josh Sween said the partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and the school district will be an exciting opportunity.
“I know it will be well worth it for our students and the community,” Josh Sween said.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke wrote a letter in support of the Portage Boys and Girls Club. He is also a member of the club's steering committee.
“I am an active committee member because I believe this program will provide our youth with opportunity and structure which is currently limited. I have been a part of this community for over 20 years and have seen the voids that this program will address and immediately enhance,” Klafke wrote. “Members of the Portage Police Department will support the Boys and Girls Club in a variety of ways from safety and educational presentations, mentorships, and positive youth interactions.”
Erika Sween said the next step for the group is to establish a board of directors and hire staff members, which will need to be done before the $300,000 goal is reached.
“We will open the doors and then establish regular major fundraising events that would continue to help us serve all in the community at a low cost to individuals and families,” she said.
She said the club could help draw families to the community by helping to address concerns about after school childcare and enhance learning opportunities.
“I think it's really a great opportunity and I can't wait for my own three young children to attend the Club themselves. Right now only one of them would be old enough to attend, so I will be involved in this organization for many years to come," she said.
Erika Sween added that the club is hoping to work with the Portage Parks and Recreation Department in the future. The department works with the school district to operate the pool at the Rusch Building.
“Boys and Girls Club would hope to continue to work in partnership with the School District and the city's Park and Rec Department to make sure each operates to its full potential and that together they will be a force the incentivizes people to move to Portage with their families,” Erika Sween said.
The club has a number of fundraising opportunities coming up. On Jan. 31 Culvers is holding a give back night, on Feb. 10 there will be a 50/50 raffle at the Portage Boys Basketball game and a trivia night on March 26 at the Masonic Lodge.