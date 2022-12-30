Portage Canal path to remain closed until next year

Improvements to the path along the Portage Canal were set to be completed by the end of the year but supply-chain delays have put the project on hold until 2023.

City Hall is sending out a letter to residents about the delay and has posted it online. It says the path will remain closed until needed equipment, including lighting fixtures, has arrived and can be installed.

Representatives from the Wisconsin departments of Transportation and Natural Resources and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony explaining the importance of the project in October, with work expected to be completed by the end of the year with the installation of lights and benches along the path.

The overall project included putting down an asphalt multi-use trail, benches, signs and lighting. Portage Director of Public Works Phil Livingston said lights along the path are a safety requirement and the only thing needed to finish the project.

“As the lighting components are a requirement to maintain a safe and suitable trail system, the canal path will remain closed until these components are installed,” Livingston says in the letter. “As with any construction project, it is inevitable you will have some inconveniences through the duration of the project; however, the City of Portage has made every effort to minimize such inconveniences."

The trail work is part of more than 20 years of work by local, state and federal agencies to clean up the canal and rejuvenate the area.

Built in the 1800s, the canal is divided into four different segments. Segment one runs from the Wisconsin River to Adams Street. Segment two, which includes the path, runs from Adams Street to the Canadian Pacific Railway.

The city has no immediate plans for the third and fourth segments of the canal that run from the Canadian Pacific Railway up to Highway 33 and then to the Fox River just off of Agency House Road.

Last year a portion of the canal was dredged to remove numerous contaminants and 47,200 tons of sediment. The DNR, along with a contractor, dredged a second segment of the canal last summer to remove more sediment and other debris and treated about 1.3 million gallons of contaminated water. DNR records show the canal was last fully dredged in 1927.