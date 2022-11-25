Portage Caring Tree program takes a community to be successful

Money may not grow on trees, but throughout Portage, opportunities to spread holiday cheer certainly do.

The 32nd year of the Caring Tree program is underway at banks across the town, note cards dangling off each decorated branch listing the ages and Christmas gift wishes of local children in need.

Each year, over 500 children fill out slips listing their ages and gift wish lists of paper through their schools, Children and Family Services, and other local organizations. From there, the slips are hung like ornaments from the branches of trees, where community members can pick them up and fulfill the wishes written on them, buying gifts for strangers.

While chairperson Vickie Greenwold and assistant Liz Bellmore sit at the helm of the program, placing trees and gathering donations, the pair say it takes a village to make the Christmas magic come to life, anywhere from dozens to hundreds of local “elves” who devote the holiday season to buying the gifts, wrapping and packaging them, donating money, and delivering packages to those in need.

“It’s really a community effort,” said Bellmore. “If the community does not jump on board and take the tags and shop for the children, this would not be such a success.”

Despite being supplemented by donations from local businesses and organizations, and promoted by the banks where the trees are placed, Bellmore added that some years, not every tag gets picked up. That’s when the Caring Tree volunteers jump into action.

“There are years when we end up doing a lot of the shopping,” she said. “If there are tags left on the tree we do not leave them stranded.”

Need in the area varies between years, something Greenwold attributes to economic fluctuation. In the past couple of years, while numbers in shelters and food pantries were on the rise, Greenwold said she did not see a massive increase in demand within Caring Tree. This year, however, may be different.

“The schools are telling us to maybe expect an uptick this year with inflation,” said Greenwold. “It goes up and down.”

Applicants to receive need not worry about “proving” their need level, either. Greenwold says the program operates on a system of trust, something that’s worked thus far.

“We just trust that there is a need and we do see the need,” she said.

Indeed, the need is apparent, she added, in the things the kids ask for. Among common requests are blankets, winter boots, socks, coats, essential items for a Wisconsin winter.

“It’s amazing some of the stuff they ask for,” she said. “It’s not like they’re just asking for something unreasonable.”

This year’s Caring Tree donation deadline is Dec. 15. Trees can be found in Portage’s Summit Credit Union, Portage State Bank, and other locations throughout town. Additionally, donations can be sent to the following address:

Portage Area Caring Tree, PO Box 384, Portage, WI 53901.