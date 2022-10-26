Portage Center for the Arts enters final phase of improvement campaign

After eight years, the Portage Center for the Arts (PCA) is entering the final of three phases of its capital campaign for building improvements.

This final phase, said PCA Director Heidi Royal, will include renovations in the center’s backstage and control room areas, including a new storage wing to avoid props and ladders impeding backstage foot traffic, a new curtain to replace the tattered one currently in use, improved access to the basement, and sound booth expansions, allowing more storage there and better insulation.

“These projects will improve key aspects of our arts center, for both patrons and artists alike, allowing us to continue to grow our vibrant community programs in an up-to-date facility,” said Royal.

Also coming down the pipes in the way of improvements are upgrades to the 30 HVAC system in the building, as well as the finishing touches on a new LED lighting system.

Enter Nathan Booth, PCA’s lighting designer and director. Since last May, Booth and others have been installing the LED system, replacing the former incandescent theater lighting illuminating the stage.

For Booth, the new system is a welcome change, allowing him more creative freedom in bringing stories to life onstage.

“It was just a lot more options and a lot more things I can do with it,” he said.

Additionally, the new lights are a logistical improvement, requiring less attention and adjustment than previous lights.

“We don’t have to change any of the lamps anymore. It uses less electricity, it puts off a little bit less heat,” said Booth. “Just in general, it’s less maintenance involved and it gives us a lot more flexibility.”

PCA, he said, has had the console for the new lighting system for around three years now. This summer, however, was the first time he was able to use the system in an actual stage production.

“Those in attendance may already have noticed some new lighting and special effects during our last couple of performances, with installation of our new lighting system partially complete,” said Royal. “The lighting may offer the most visible change to our audience.”

The campaign that made the new system possible began in 2014, according to Royal, with the help of $400,000 in grants and private donations from various community donors.

Now, the final phase has kicked off with a $250,000 donation from the Edward C. and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust, which is supplemented by an additional $50,000 commitment from the center itself, as well as two $25,000 bequests from Friends of PCA.

However, there is more work to be done in the way of fundraising. According to Royal, this phase of the campaign will need an additional $150,000 to reach fruition in 2023-24.

Eight years into the many projects of the campaign, Royal says she’s excited to finally be in the home stretch, and thankful to the community for its support.

“The capital campaign has been a long haul,” she said. “We’re grateful for the community’s support in seeing this final phase to fruition.”