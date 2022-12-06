Portage Center for the Arts gears up for second annual Winter Serenade

The halls of the Portage Center For the Arts (PCA) are being decked in anticipation of the second annual Winter Serenade.

The cabaret-style show will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, and feature a variety of holiday and winter-themed performances by local musicians.

According to Serenade Director Sam Clemmons, the show was born of pandemic isolation and the need for community gathering. Clemmons initially brought the idea up to PCA Director Heidi Royal last year, seeking a way to bring out-of-commission local performers together with community members who’d been, for the most part, stuck at home.

“We weren’t able to do a lot of the community music-making that we had been used to for so many years,” said Clemmons. “We had a lot of performers who were really itching to perform.”

While COVID-19 restrictions have died down for the most part, the spirit of togetherness driving the Serenade carries on. According to Clemmons, this year’s event will feature even more performances, with those taking the stage all from Portage and surrounding communities.

Among this year’s musical guests are the Portage High School men’s and swing choirs, a Lodi barbershop quartet known as Main Street Melodies, and the Candlelight Ladies, an all-female group coming back from their pandemic hiatus. Large group performances will be interspersed with various soloists and duets, making for a standard 100-minute show including an intermission.

“We tried this year to expand our scope,” said Clemmons. “It’s just kind of meant to be a community share with the people in the area to get families and others really excited about the holiday season.”

The performance’s emphasis on community is multi-layered: While it grants exposure to local acts and entertainment to Portage residents, its proceeds also bring revenue to two Portage organizations, the Boys & Girls Club and the PCA itself.

According to Clemmons, the benefitting parties were not a random selection. The groups, he says, share aligning values in terms of the populations they serve.

“(The PCA and the Boys & Girls Club) have similar missions as far as serving the community, so anytime we can work together it really benefits all parties,” he said. “We’re stronger as one unit, I think the Covid pandemic has kind of proved that to us.”

Last year’s Serenade was able to bring around $800 to each organization, a success Clemmons says he hopes to see again. This year, the Boys & Girls Club will also hold a raffle during the Serenade, featuring two baskets filled with items from different local businesses.

Clemmons added that while the Boys & Girls Club was able to meet their $300,000 fundraising goal for their Portage project, it’s important that support for the group and its mission continues.

“The more that we can come together and share our resources and our talents, share our experiences, it allows us to establish those really important and meaningful connections that help make our community stronger,” he said.

The Winter Serenade will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Portage Center for the Arts. Tickets are available on the center’s website, portagecenterforthearts.com.