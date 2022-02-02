Portage Center for the Arts invites brass quintet to play Saturday night

If you’re a fan of live music especially the classics than you’ll want to be in Portage on Saturday evening for a concert at the Portage Center for the Arts.

The Driftless Brass Quintet will play the Zona Gale Theater at 7:30 p.m. at the PCA, 301 E. Cook St. The first half of the show will include traditional quintet’s music from the Renaissance, Baroque and Classical periods and the second half of the show will feature popular songs from musicals and movies.

Ticket Information Tickets for the Driftless Brass Quintet are available online by visiting www.portagecenterforthearts.com/concert-series or by calling the PCA at 608-742-5655. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are also available for other upcoming shows at the PCA website.

Griffin James plays tuba for the quintet and is the band director at Baraboo High School. The group was formed after James was in a quintet that broke up.

The quintet has been together in one form or another for the past nine years and consists of Andrew Sgrignoli and Amy Hiel playing trumpet, Rebecca Schroeder on French horn and Jason Marshall on trombone. Don Deal will be substituting for Marshall on Saturday night

Sgrignolia and Schroeder were a part of the quintet James was in that had split up.

“The three of us wanted to keep playing so I asked a married couple to join us to form the Driftless Brass Quintet,” James said. The married couple is Amy and Matt Hiel. However, Matt left the group because of time constraints. James said Marshall joined the quintet two years ago.

James said before the pandemic the group played graduation ceremonies, church events, weddings and other special occasions but last year starting playing live shows.

Mike and Holly Powers have been involved with the PCA since the beginning 35 years ago.

“We were both in the PCA opening concert in 1987 and have been involved in many performances through the years,” Holly Powers said. Holly serves on the PCA board and is head of the Lunchbreak series which recently invited Carole LaVigne of Edgewater Home and Garden for a presentation on air plants and terrariums.

“We have done maybe a dozen concerts with our friends as fundraisers for the PCA and River Haven,” Powers said.

Powers spoke highly of the group and she has known James and his wife since they moved to the area.

“They are all highly trained musicians and educators from this area and play with various groups besides the Driftless Brass Quintet,” Powers said. “I wanted to include this group because they play a variety of genres, including classical, jazz and musicals.”

One of the goals of the PCA Performing Arts Series is to choose a variety of genres spanning classical, jazz, contemporary, country, and bluegrass, Powers said.

“We have had performers who perform nationally and internationally, but we also try to include local groups to round out our series,” Powers said.

COVID-19 has changed how the PCA has decided on what acts to play the Zona Gale Theater. Powers is glad to invite groups from Central Wisconsin, including the acoustic music of Ritt and Wilder Deitz of Madison last month, to be a part of the concert series.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to perform in Portage,” James said. “The audience can expect to be treated to a wide variety of music. There is something for everyone to enjoy during this concert.”

Powers said there are two more concerts in the series still to come this spring with Clocks in Motion, a contemporary percussion quartet, on April 2 and Capitol Chordsmen, a men’s a cappella chorus, May 21.

The group Common Chord was scheduled to play March 5, however that has been postponed until next season. Powers said members of the PCA board are still searching for a group to play the PCA Theater in March.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.