Portage Citizens Police Academy to return in 2023

Have you ever wondered what goes into investigating a police crime scene or what the thought process is for making a split-second decision? The Portage Citizens Police Academy will answer those questions with a first-hand look at the Portage Police Department.

The Portage Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is scheduled to return next year after being cancelled for a number of years. The CPA is a 10-week course which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights starting on Jan. 24 and will wrap up on March 28.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to gain knowledge of our department, the officers, daily operations and tactics of law enforcement,” Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said. “Citizens will learn through classroom teaching of procedures and will include hands-on training led by Portage officers.”

Klafke said there are national citizen police programs and state programs, but the CPA in Portage, which began in 2010, is specifically designed for Portage and its citizens to get a closer look and understanding of why law enforcement officers do what they do.

Portage’s CPA is open to anyone over the age of 18. The participant must have ties to the city of Portage and must be able to pass a background check. Klafke said the background check is to make sure applicants don’t have any felony charges on their records.

“You need to have some connection to the city, mainly either live or work in the city,” Klafke said. He said the CPA information and application will be on the Portage Police Department website in the coming days. There is no fee to take part in the CPA.

In the past, high school students looking into a career in law enforcement have been allowed to take part with the permission of a parent or guardian.

The Tuesday night sessions used to be three hours long; however, Klafke is looking to try and shorten the lessons to 90 minutes in a safe way.

“We have live firearm training,” Klafke said. “Safety is our top priority and you can’t rush safety with live firearms or when we do taser deployment.”

The CPA will cover use of force next year and that includes taser deployment. CPA participants may volunteer to have a taser deployed into them to experience what that feels like.

“It’s an eye-opening experience for everyone,” Klafke said. “Some people are really interested and ready for that day and others are not at all excited.”

Klafke said those training sessions will run longer due to extra precautions that will be put in place.

“This is an opportunity for people to get a look at a crime scene and see how officers take evidence but will also show why officers make the decisions they do,” Klafke said. “They will also learn why officers react how they do when making split-second decisions that will have an effect on the rest of their lives.”

Klafke added there have been a lot of community benefits for those in the CPA.

“People have fun and become very involved in the training,” Klafke said. “We’ve had great success with the citizens academy. A lot of people come out and stay connected with our officers and they become advocates for the department.”

People who go through all the CPA training sessions can then apply to be a part of the Portage Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS). These volunteers help with large community events like parades.

“They are just another set of eyes and ears at these big events,” Klafke said.

For more information about the program, visit the Portage Citizens Police Academy at www.portagewi.gov/police/ or contact Assistant Chief of Police Richard Hoege at 608-742-2174 or by email at richard.hoege@portagewi.gov.