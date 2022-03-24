Portage City Council District 2 Q&A

Sue Frye and David Perrodin are running for Portage City Council alderperson in District 2. Frye did not respond to the questionnaire sent to candidates. The term is for three years. Aldermanic maps can be found on the city of Portage website. Ald. Mark Hahn is not seeking re-election for district seat.

David Perrodin

Age: 50

Address: 450 Winnebago Ave.

Job: University faculty member and researcher

Prior elected office: None

Other public experience: Public school educator and administrator for 25 years

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because Portage has been a wonderful community to live in and raise my family. I know that I will thoughtfully assess the opportunities and barriers facing our city and contribute to informed, responsible decision-making in the best interests of the residents of Portage. As a steward of citizens’ tax dollars, I will measure value against affordability.

Where are opportunities to work across departments and connect communities to share resources? Municipalities already deploy equipment, personnel or services under mutual aid agreements between emergency services to help each other across jurisdictional boundaries. I would explore ways to build our community while mutually building-up our neighbors.

A commendable example of resource mapping is the Portage Area Workforce and Service Connection (PAWSC), which is a “referral network” of partnering service agencies in Portage and the surrounding area. How might city alderpersons amplify awareness of PAWSC and its assets to benefit the residents of Portage?

In District 2, residents have expressed concerns of pedestrian safety on Slifer Street near the school campus. While the city provides crossing guards and law enforcement presence during the school year, more must be done to enhance safe, highly visible crosswalks throughout the entire year.

What are the top issues for Portage?

The top issues for Portage are to maintain a diverse quality of life that is affordable; loss of small and family businesses; and the proposed housing subdivision on the north side of the city.

I listened to residents share my similar appreciations for Portage — vast, updated and accessible parks and recreation areas, public safety, and robust medical and school systems.

With inflation, supply chain disruptions, and aging infrastructure, residents expressed concerns about maintaining and evolving Portage without making it cost-prohibitive to live here.

The loss of small businesses, including Portage Glass and Portage Cleaners, and the observation of vacancy signs on retail and business properties throughout the city, underscore the tumultuous economic conditions tearing at the fabric of Portage. How will our city’s leaders strive for growth and success in the industrial park and in the downtown storefront?

The proposed subdivision will be a boon as the city has been talking for years about new development. It’s an important step to respond to the Portage Housing Task Force’s 2021 survey indicating more housing as a top need for the community. As alderperson, I will support different types of housing options that expand affordable housing in Portage.

