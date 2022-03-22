Portage City Council District 5 Q&A

Karen Melito and Jeff Monfort are running for the Portage City Council District 5 seat in the April 5 spring election. The term is for three years.

Karen Melito

My name is Karen Melito, I’m 43 years old, I live at 230 E. Howard St., and I work in a mental health program with children and adults suffering from mental health issues.

I’m running for City Council because I love my community. I believe in growth through understanding and acceptance.

I think I’d be a good representative for my neighbors because I enjoy connecting with and listening to others. I’d like to see positive change in our community and hope I have the opportunity to be a part of it!

Jeff Monfort

Age: 69

Address: 307 E. Howard St.

Job: Retired teacher

Prior elected office: Current Alderperson, District 5

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I like to help people. If a Portage resident is frustrated with the city, they call me and I run interference between them and the city. Often, it is a simple clarification of ordinances or explaining budgetary realities. I have no personal agenda with the council, and I think rhetorical discussions have no place on the council. It should not be used to debate political abstractions. We have a dedicated staff who work hard to keep the city going and keep Portage on the map. I am with those who think we should continue to encourage their expertise and listen closely to their recommendations. Having and keeping an effective city government is a complex and difficult endeavor. I'll stick with the professionals and keep assisting constituents.

What are the top issues for Portage?

Take your pick. It depends who you talk to. Of course, continued support for public safety is right up there. The city should make sure the police and fire departments have all the tools they need to keep Portage a safe place to live. And we must ensure the safety of our kids while in school. From masking to keeping weapons and drugs away from places of learning. I suppose infrastructure is next. Portage is an old town and much of it needs repair or replacement. What gets fixed next depends on a balance between planning for now and planning for the future. Park and Rec is another critical area of investment. Kids need supervised activities for healthy growth. The list goes on. All real issues are top issues.

