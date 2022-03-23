Portage City Council District 6 Q&A

Mike Mulhern and Eric Shimpach are running for Portage City Council in District 6 in the April 5 election. The term is for three years. Aldermanic maps can be found on the city of Portage website.

Mike Mulhern

Age: 69

Address: 523 W. Carroll St., Portage

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: Former 6th District Alderman

Other public experience: I served 10 years as an elected member of the Portage Common Council. During my tenure on the council, I served on or chaired several committees. I’ve also served as a citizen-member of the Board of Zoning Appeals Committee. I believe these experiences will serve me well in terms of getting up to speed quickly on issues that are facing the community.

Why are you running for office?

I’ve always had an interest in public service. My family and I are life-long Portage residents. My wife, Bonnie, and I raised our three children in this community. I know the importance of local government and how it impacts overall quality of life in the city. I have the commitment and experience to represent the citizens of Portage. I have the leadership skills that are needed in the role of alderperson. I am committed to considering all facts and points of view before making decisions, to building consensus around issues but yet understanding there are times when you may have to take a position that may not be popular. I have the skills to work effectively with my fellow elected officials, the mayor and city staff to get results. But most importantly, I am committed to representing the citizens of Portage who I will have the privilege of serving. I will be transparent and accessible as your elected representative. That’s my promise!

What are the top issues for Portage?

Local government directly affects people’s daily lives. It is critical that we continue to prioritize providing quality and professional public services: police and fire, public works, and parks and recreation. Many communities would be proud to have the quality of public services that we have in Portage but we cannot take them for granted. The needs of the city continue to change and get more complex. Infrastructure is another area that we need to focus on, particularly improving our roads and traffic pattern as the city grows. We need to partner with state and federal governments to help fund the necessary improvement of our highways and streets.

I believe the availability of affordable housing in Portage is an issues that needs to be addressed. We need good housing availability, especially as we attract new families to the community. The potential new development on the north side in Portage will be important. We need to work hard and work smart to spend tax dollars wisely. Inflation will impact the cost of running city government. Like the family budget or the budget of a business, we need to control expenses while meeting the needs of our community. We also need to expand our tax base by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones. Economic development is essential to a healthy community.

Eric Shimpach

Age: 29

Address: 408 Sunset St., Portage

Job: Self-employed business owner, IT contractor

Prior elected office: City of Portage Alderman (3 years), Columbia County Supervisor (3 years)

Why are you running for office?

As a lifelong resident of the city of Portage, I owe a great debt to my neighbors who in many ways helped raise me. I feel strongly that I owe it to them to give back in every way possible. As the youngest member and candidate for the Portage City Council at just 29, I feel it is important that we have young voices in our elected government to help inspire the next generation to take a more active role in local government.

If re-elected, I plan to take my experience as both an alderman for the city of Portage and County Board supervisor of three years to continue to be a voice for my neighbors and improve on our neighborhood’s ability to get things done that matter to us. Transparency and accessibility have been a focal point to how I feel good governance should work as many know I live-stream every meeting as well as make myself very available to talk to in many different mediums and will continue to do so if chosen to serve once again.

What are the top issues for Portage?

Based on the conversations I’ve had with our neighbors, the biggest problem continues to be street and alley repair. West Conant Street should have been fixed a very long time ago. I would argue it’s the worst in the entire city. Additionally, Prospect Avenue needs to be repaired over the next few years as well.

“Where are our wheel tax dollars even going to?” Repeatedly, I get this question. Many of our neighbors feel these funds are not being used properly. I would support the wheel tax going to referendum to let our neighbors decide.

As a business owner, I recognize a lot of the same problems that our Portage businesses are facing: labor shortage, increasing price of materials and product, inflation. I want to do everything I can to combat this before we lose more businesses that are a big part of the soul in our community. The closing of Highway 51 was devastating to a lot of our businesses downtown and elsewhere. We must also continue to bring new businesses to Portage as they are vital to growth. Too many opportunities for businesses coming to Portage have been missed in the past and we cannot afford to lose anymore.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.