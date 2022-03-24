Portage City Council District 9 Q&A

Incumbent Chris Crawley and Lance DeJong are running for the Portage City Council alderperson in District 9. Crawley did not respond to the questionnaire sent to candidates. The term is for three years. Aldermanic maps can be found on the city of Portage website.
Lance DeJong
Age: 49
Address: 120 W. Slifer St., #8
Job: Handyman business owner
Prior elected office: None
Other public experience: None
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office, for alderman District 9, because citizens of Portage are mostly underrepresented or ignored. I will change that by representing the people in my district vigorously.
What are the top issues for Portage?
The city is in terrible financial shape. Our downtown has several great businesses in it but is otherwise dead and obscene amounts of money have been wasted on it to no avail, an effective and informed plan must be created to change this. The citizens of Portage have been patronized or altogether ignored by the City Council and government for decades and this must change immediately. The School Board is out of control in typical fashion based on the influences that come down from federal to state and state to city and town. I reserve this line for those concerns the citizens of Portage would prioritize and that I have not listed here, they must be considered as well.