Portage City Council District 9 Q&A

The city is in terrible financial shape. Our downtown has several great businesses in it but is otherwise dead and obscene amounts of money have been wasted on it to no avail, an effective and informed plan must be created to change this. The citizens of Portage have been patronized or altogether ignored by the City Council and government for decades and this must change immediately. The School Board is out of control in typical fashion based on the influences that come down from federal to state and state to city and town. I reserve this line for those concerns the citizens of Portage would prioritize and that I have not listed here, they must be considered as well.