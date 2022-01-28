Portage Common Council approves public comment policy

A new public comment policy will be in place next month to allow people to speak directly to elected officials during public meetings.

The Portage Common Council was back to meeting virtually Thursday night. Alderpersons voted 8-1 to approve a policy for public comment and a State of Emergency. Alderperson Jeff Montfort voted "no."

The policy needs to be published and could first be on the agenda for the second February common council meeting on Feb. 24.

People wishing to make public comment will need to submit an appearance form to the City Clerk no later than 10 minutes before the beginning of the common council meeting. The same form will need to be submitted for board, committee and commission meetings to the chairperson.

The form asks for the individual’s name, address and the topic of discussion they wish to comment on along with their signature agreeing to the public comment rules.

Rules for Public Comment Public Comment is limited to oral statements presented by a member of the City of Portage non-elected general public, citizens residing in the City of Portage, City of Portage property owners, or City of Portage business owners who have completed the Public Comment Form and has been recognized at the podium by the Mayor or Chairperson.

Each speaker at the Public Comment Period is limited to a maximum of 3 minutes to speak on the topic after being recognized by the Mayor or Chairperson.

The Public Comment Period at the City of Portage meeting shall not exceed a maximum time of 30 minutes in length but will end sooner if the Mayor or Chairperson determines that there is no one present who wishes to speak.

Public Comments shall be limited to comments on any topic regarding city government or matters over which the Common Council, Board, Committee or Commission has the authority to act on; and that are not a topic of a current or previous public hearing before the Common Council, Board, Committee or Commission.

The following comments are prohibited: comments on personalities or employees, personal attacks, campaigning for elected office.

Speakers shall be respectful and not disruptive of the meeting. Behavior that involves personal attacks, profanity, obscenity, or otherwise impedes or disrupts the safe, orderly and effective conduct of a Public Meeting is equally unacceptable during the Public Comment Period as it is during other portions of the meeting. Clapping, shouting, gestures, whistling, booing, profanity, obscenity, personal attacks and other disorderly behavior are prohibited.

Those rules include a maximum of three minutes for each speaker with the public comment period not to exceed 30 minutes total. The period could end sooner if the mayor/chairperson determines there are no other speakers. It can also be extended by a two-thirds majority vote of the council, committee, board or commission.

The policy states the following individuals can provide public comment:

Members of the city of Portage non-elected general public

Citizens residing in the City of Portage

City of Portage property owners

City of Portage business owners

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner asked if the policy allows people to yield their time to others to get around the time limit. City Attorney Jesse Spankowski said people will not be allowed to yield their time to another person or persons.

The council also approved an ordinance related to the public comment that states where the public comment section will appear on the agenda, which will be after approval of agenda and before approval of minutes.

At the Jan. 13 meeting a new state of emergency was discussed. Mayor Rick Dodd asked the alderpersons what they thought about going to virtually meetings as part of the emergency declaration.

Alderpersons Chris Crawley and Shimpach were against switching meetings from in-person to virtual. Dodd asked the rest of the board and said the majority of members were in favor of the declaration.

On Thursday night Alderperson Mark Hahn said the declaration is a misuse of government power. Hahn read the state statute for declaring an emergency.

“There is nothing in the state statute about not wanting to go to meetings,” Hahn said.

Nachreiner said the reason for the declaration was to keep alderpersons and their families safe as cases of COVID-19 have risen drastically in recent weeks.

“It’s a matter of health,” Alderperson Jeff Monfort said. “If you’ve been to city hall there’s a sign on the door suggesting people mask up in municipal buildings.”

The declaration will be in place until March 1 and allows the council to extend or rescind the state of emergency if necessary.

