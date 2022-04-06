Portage community members extend assistance to the people of Haiti

Portage is separated from Haiti by 1,967 miles, but many community members say there’s more things connecting them to Haiti than there are dividing them.

One such connection is Schools for Haiti, a nonprofit dedicated to providing over 1,900 Haitian children with an education, a daily meal and other resources.

While the organization is based in Florida, many Portage community members have joined the effort, including Doug and Lois Fearing, owners of Fearing Audio and Video Security. The Fearings joined Schools for Haiti in 2014, which Doug says was “an opportunity God just placed in our hearts.”

“When Lois and I visited for ourselves and saw the need, we had to get involved,” he said.

The Fearings host the annual Schools for Haiti Gala. This year’s event will take place on April 30 at the Marriott West in Middleton. The fundraiser will include a silent and live auction, dinner, speakers and live music.

In total, Schools for Haiti operates nine schools in the Montrouis and St. Marc areas, but according to Justin O’Boyle, a pastor at Portage’s City of Refuge Church, it’s about so much more than just book learning.

“Haiti’s had so much civil unrest, they’ve had earthquakes, people are living in half fallen down buildings” O’Boyle said. “They’ve never had a chance to rebuild, there’s no infrastructure.”

O’Boyle and City of Refuge became involved with Schools for Haiti four years ag after being introduced to the nonprofit by the Fearings. Since then, O’Boyle has witnessed firsthand what life is like in a country the CIA World Factbook describes as the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

“When it rains, the little kids run out with drinking bottles,” he said. “They struggle with things like clean water, food and education.”

The past two years alone seem to have exacerbated the already dire situation. Besides the pandemic, Haiti faced the assassination of its President Jovenel Moïse in July, as well as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in August. The United States Agency for International Development reported that Haiti’s adult literacy rate currently sits at 61%.

“When you look at what we’ve been through as a nation over the last few years and you look at what Haiti’s going through, those are two completely different things,” O’Boyle said.

“There’s hurting people all over the world.”

Recognizing that hurt, Schools for Haiti was able to supply the country with over 1.2 million meals in the early months of the pandemic, continuing their support amid America’s own political unrest and economic issues.

Portage Realtor Cory Otto was also introduced to the nonprofit by the Fearings. He now serves as a Schools for Haiti board member. For him, it started with a mission trip.

“Once I was able to see Haiti and what the Schools for Haiti program was doing I wanted to become a part of it,” Otto said.

Otto added that while the organization allows Haitian children to attend school, it also provides opportunities for the adults to become educators, serving as teachers, as well as taking on other roles building and managing the schools.

“Not only are we supporting and helping the youth with their education we’re also helping the economy,” said Otto.

Beyond the calculable aspects of education and economic growth, Otto said another rewarding aspect of the program is the pride he’s observed in the children.

“Just to see the growth of the children ... to actually see kids who are excited to go to school,” he said.