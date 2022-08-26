Portage concerned about cost of living increases in 2023 budget

Portage city officials have started the process for the 2023 budget and are concerned about an 8.5% cost of living increase for employees.

On Thursday, City Administrator Shawn Murphy explained to the city council that the process for next year’s budget has begun, with department heads putting together their respective budgetary requests.

Murphy told the council that every year the budget includes cost-of-living wage increases for employees to help retain staff. He said the cost of living has gone up 8.5% from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“When the cost of living has gone up 1.5%, we’ve covered that for our employees,” Murphy said. “But 8.5%, we cannot afford that.”

A large reason for that increase is a dramatic rise in the cost of electricity.

Murphy did not share insights on how the city plans to retain employees if they cannot afford this wage increase, but he did speak to the importance of retaining city staff.

“We need to retain these workers, which is difficult because anyone that leaves their job today can get hired for a new job tomorrow,” he said.

The budget process will continue until November when the final budget will be released. Due to meeting schedules, the Portage budget approval meeting falls every year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 22, the council will vote on the new budget, but one alderperson wants input brought to the finance committee beforehand.

“If you have any concerns you should bring them to someone on the finance committee well before that meeting,” Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said.

Plan Commission

The city council has still not voted for an alderperson representative to sit on the Plan Commission following the 10th vote on Thursday night.

The alderperson Plan Commission seat has been vacant since April after the spring election. Alderpersons Mike Charles and Eric Shimpach have been nominated every time but neither has reached the threshold as the council remains divided on the two.

“We need to get somebody from council on Plan Commission; we’ve been without someone on that commission for four months,” Charles said. “That’s idiotic in my opinion.”