Portage council approves bids for alleys, chip sealing

Portage Common Council members voted to approve three road maintenance project bids on Thursday night at the common council meeting.

The three projects include alley improvement, chip seal and crack seal sections of roadway across the city.

The alley project covers three alleys in Portage numbered 3, 17 and 59; alley 3 is off of DeWitt Street between East Emmett Street and East Marion Street, alley 17 is off of Monroe Street between East Franklin Street and East Carroll Street, alley 59 is off of Adams Street between East Cook Street and East Edgewater Street.

Portage Public Works Director Phil Livingtson said the alley improvement includes grinding down the current asphalt surface then replacing the base of the alley. After that is done the alleys will be repaved for a better surface and make them more drivable.

The bid from Payne & Dolan Inc. was the lowest bid received at $133,450. All present members of the common council voted yes for the bid except for Alderperson Allan Radant.

The project was discussed at the municipal services and utilities committee meeting on March 8. The alley project was budgeted for just $110,000, but the chip seal and crack project bids came in under budget.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said those projects are funded through the Wheel Tax budget. Murphy said since those projects were under budget over $20,000 could be transferred from those two projects to help fund the alley improvement project.

The chip seal project is set for nine locations across the city including Brittingham Court, Eastridge Drive, Hunters Trail, Hamilton Street, Meadowlark Lane, Mooreland Circle Drive, Pineridge Court, US Highway 51 Frontage Road and Grove Street.

The council approved the bid of $78,288 by Fahrner Asphalt Services. The bid was approved with unanimously.

The 2022 crack fill project includes 12 sections of roadway including some of the same road sections as the chip seal project along with East Albert Street, West Marion Street, Northridge Drive, Pierce Street, Silver Lake Drive and East Slifer Street.

Livingston explained on Friday that chip sealing and crack sealing helps prolong the life of the road and ensure it is a drivable surface.

“Both chip and crack sealing are done to avoid having to fully re-surfacing the road,” Livingston said.

The crack fill bid from National Industrial Maintenance of $19,999.50 was approved by the council and carried with no opposing votes.

All three projects are scheduled to be completed this year.

Mayor Rick Dodd was absent Thursday night and the council members voted for Dennis Nachreiner to preside over the meeting in Dodd’s absence.

Murphy introduced new finance director Jennifer Becker and new public works director Phil Livingston. Former public works director Aaron Jahncke left the position last summer and since then Murphy had been covering the public works position.

The city is still searching for utilities manager after the council decided voted to split the utilities manager and public works position into two separate roles. They were combined in 2008.

