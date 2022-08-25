Portage council split on committee seat

The Portage Common Council is divided on which alderperson should be the representative on the Plan Commission. The vote has been split nine times since the spring election brought in a number of new alderpersons and a new mayor.

The Plan Commission is responsible for implementing the Portage Comprehensive plan. It is made up of seven members – the mayor, one alderperson, chair of the parks and recreation board and four citizen members. The council needs a two-thirds majority vote to add an alderperson.

It has operated with six members while the alderperson seat remains vacant. The city council has voted at every council meeting since April 19 at the annual business meeting. During these votes Alderpersons Eric Shimpach and Mike Charles have consistently been nominated. Thursday night the 10th vote was scheduled.

At the Aug. 11 council meeting there was a resolution to add the president of the common council to the Plan Commission, making it eight members total. Shimpach was elected as president at the April 19 meeting for a one-year term.

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner was not in favor of the resolution.

“I think this is a really bad idea," he said. "First off, the Plan Commission is going to have an even amount of people on it. An even vote or a tie vote is a decline vote,” Nachreiner said.

“This whole thing is nothing more than coming through the back door to get Eric Shimpach on the Plan Commission,” Nachreiner said. He added that a number of committee structures have been changed recently.

Nachreiner told Mayor Mitch Craig that this resolution, which ultimately failed, was giving more power to Shimpach.

“You have nine alderpeople here. Use them,” Nachreiner said.

Craig responded that Plan Commission has six and that he believed that wasn’t going to change.

“We’re not going to seven this year because you all can’t agree on what to do,” Craig said to the council, regarding the Plan Commission not getting a two-thirds majority vote.

Although the Plan Commission has only six members, it hasn’t stopped the group's work.

“We’ve had no issues. The Plan Commission has not had many close votes in the couple of months,” Steve Sobiek said. “A vast majority of the votes have been unanimous.”

The seven members of the Plan Commission are advised by Sobiek, Portage’s Director of Business Development and Planning, who makes recommendations that adhere to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan which was released in February 2020.

The Plan Commission reviews all site plans submitted to the city, reviews zoning changes and also evaluates conditional-use permits.

“A lot of different things and different issues come before the Plan Commission for approval,” Sobiek said.

These proposals, if approved by the Plan Commission, then go to the city council for approval before any work can be done.

Sobiek put together a list of similar communities in Wisconsin and how those municipalities have their Plan Commissions set up. These municipalities included Antigo, Baraboo, Marinette and Waupun along with six other communities. All but one has seven members on their plan commissions.

“We looked at how many members the commissions had and we wanted to see what makes up the commissions,” Sobiek said. “We looked at the population of the communities, how many members the commissions had and what was the make-up of the commissions.”

Sobiek put the memo together in July and sent the information to City Administrator Shawn Murphy who sent the information to the legislative and regulatory committee.

The Plan Commission has a number of big projects coming up in the near future that they will be considering, including the renovations of a nursing home on West Pleasant Street. Sobiek said new residential developments, either condominiums or possibly multi-family homes, could be approved by the commission. Other plans could come before the commission to address the workforce housing shortage in the city.