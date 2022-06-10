Portage Council votes to keep ARPA fund committee

The Portage common council voted on Thursday night to allow the ad hoc American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding committee to continue their work of recommending ways to use the federal funds.

Portage received $1.08 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill aimed to help public health and local economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portage formed an ad hoc committee earlier this year, which was tasked to make recommendations on spending ARPA money. Ten people, including city staff, department heads, elected officials and citizen members, were appointed to the sit on the ad hoc committee in March.

In May the council approved around $741,000 in spending, mostly going toward a new fire engine. The ARPA committee is expected to recommend the city council approve around $200,000.

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner, who sits on the ARPA committee, said there is about $146,000 left in ARPA funds that needs to be allocated by the end of 2024 with projects completed by 2026.

Nachreiner asked why a vote on terminating the committee was proposed this far into the process.

Mayor Mitch Craig said, “I have no comment at this time” in response to Nachreiner.

Alderperson Eric Shimpach then reiterated a point he made in the past which is that the city’s finance committee should review the ARPA committee recommendations before the full council votes on it.

Shimpach added that the ARPA committee should be comprised of a majority of elected officials instead of the current committee with citizen members and department heads.

Alderperson Mike Charles made a motion on Thursday night to not terminate the ad hoc ARPA funding committee. The motion passed 7-2 with opposing votes from Alderpersons Karen Melito and Shimpach.

Charles pointed out during the meeting that the finance committee’s five members are all alderpersons.

“In a roundabout way the finance committee is approving the funds,” Charles said.

Nachreiner said multiple times during the discussion that anyone with any ideas on how to spend the remaining $146,000 is welcome to reach out to him or any other member of the committee.

