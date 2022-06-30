 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage crash remains under investigation

PORTAGE CRASH

EMS crews and Portage Fire Department members extricate a driver and passenger after a single vehicle car crash on Wednesday on De Witt Street in Portage.

 PORTAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A car crash Wednesday required first responders to extricate the driver and passenger after the vehicle struck a metal railing.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Portage Police Sergeant Brian Fehd said speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash. 

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on June 29 when Portage Police was dispatched to the intersection of De Witt Street and East Oneida Street. Officers arrived on scene and saw a vehicle had been traveling northbound when it drove off the road and struck a metal railing on the right side of the street, Fehd said.

There were two people in the car with injuries. EMS workers along with the Portage Fire Department responded to the scene to extricate the people inside the vehicle.

Fehd said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Both the driver and passenger were taken via Med Flight to a Madison hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

