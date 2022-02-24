Portage culinary team constantly preparing for next meal

Members of the Portage High School culinary team made an appearance on Thursday afternoon at the Portage Center for the Arts to discuss the team and the process of preparing meals in the classroom and beyond.

Sean Malone is a PCA Lunchbreak series committee member and explained that the culinary team is learning skills that students can use in their professional careers.

“We often see Portage athletes and watch their accomplishments, but understand they will probably not make it into a profession,” Malone said. “These students could turn this into a career after graduation.”

Michelle Madden is the coach of the culinary team and a family and consumer science teacher at Portage High School. She said the team is looking to get more involved in the community.

Madden said the students are available to cater events, like the Warrior Bash fundraiser held last weekend.

“For that we prepared all the food from scratch and served it on Saturday,” Madden said.

Madden took over the Portage culinary team in the fall of 2019. She said she applied for a teaching job and received a call the next day.

“It all happened so fast,” Madden said. “Everyone in Portage was so friendly and I felt so welcome to the area.”

Her first year at the school the culinary team went to a competition in Milwaukee. They didn’t win but they learned a lot from the experience.

“That was in March of 2020 and I think the next week everything shut down at the start of the pandemic,” Madden said. “It wasn’t held in 2021 and this year it is the same week as our spring break and we cannot compete during spring break.”

She said CESA 5 is planning a culinary competition in April that the Portage High School Culinary team is getting ready for by preparing unique dishes made from scratch.

Madden said she wanted to be a chef and worked her way in the industry. Then shifted her focus to teaching.

“I was teaching kindergartners and first graders how to chop an onion,” Madden said. “If I can teach these kids these skills it should be available to anyone. I’ve always said if I can do it, so can you.”

She said she expected to teach college students, but quickly pivoted to high school which led her to Portage.

“We are preparing these students for the real world,” Madden said.

A number of students were in attendance on Thursday afternoon to discuss their experiences. One thing Madden stresses is making things from scratch and one student saw that back at home.

“I was at home after being in class making things from scratch and at home my mom grabbed a boxed cake mix and I thought, ‘I can make this kind of dessert from scratch’ and now I don’t need the box brownie or cake mix,” Meghan Reiche said.

“My ultimate goal is to give back to the community with teaching,” Madden said. “I get asked, ‘how do you decorate that cake’ or ‘how do I make that amazing appetizer.' These skills are not that complicated and should be accessible to everyone whether it’s baking bread of making soup – these goals are attainable for anyone.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.