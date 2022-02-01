Portage Dean of Students helps alleviate bus driver shortage

The Portage School District is using staff to make sure students have a ride home from school and get to sport competitions.

Portage High School Dean of Students Brad Meixner has been driving an afternoon route taking students home and driving Portage teams to and from games. Along with being the dean and bus driver, he also coaches the cross country, track and the ice fishing team.

“There’s a shortage of drivers nationwide,” Meixner said. On Monday he said he drove the afternoon route where he drops students off and then came back to the school to take the girls basketball team to a game against Wisconsin Dells.

Become a bus driver For more information on becoming a bus driver go to, https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/cdl-how-aply/schoolbus.aspx.

“I went out for my route at 3, was back here at 4:30 then I got to drive the basketball team. It was great because I get to watch the varsity girls team play Wisconsin Dells,” Meixner said.

Portage School District Administrator Josh Sween said the district has a contract with GoRiteway to provide busing services.

“Much like every other bus company or school district, it has been difficult for them to find drivers, or subs for their drivers who are out,” Sween said. “They have done an amazing job of keeping the buses going by having their management and mechanics fill in to help out.”

The district has continued to work with GoRiteway to find solutions.

“One avenue we looked at was asking our staff if anyone was interested in getting their bus license in order to help out. Another option we looked at was having our coaches with smaller teams take district vans instead of buses,” Sween said.

That is where Meixner steps in. He coaches the high school cross country team and knew they would need a ride so he decided to learn how to drive a bus.

“I knew they were going to need a ride to those meets. I wasn’t going to coach them and then have the meets cancelled due to lack of transportation,” Meixner said. “I was in the Army so I’ve got experience driving 2.5 ton trucks and can handle those type of vehicles,” Meixner said.

He studied what would be on the driving test for his CDL license with online materials. Meixner also trained for a few hours every day to be prepared. He went to the DMV to take the tests, there were four spanning from safety to air brakes. When he passed those tests he was ready to drive for the school.

“It’s been really great,” Meixner said. “I can’t say enough about how much fun it has been.”

On Tuesday afternoon Meixner discusses driving a bus route before he takes off at 3 p.m. for his bus driver duties.

“I don’t have any disciplinary referrals on my route, no problem students,” Meixner said. “I don’t mind if they're making a lot of noise – kids make noise. The kids have to be safe and have to be sitting when the bus is moving and I get the route done without issue.”

Meixner said he really enjoys driving the afternoon route that the students sometimes refer to as the "squirrelly-cow" route.

“There are two routes I drive and one of them is the 'squirrel route' and the other is the 'cow route' so they call it the 'squirrely-cow route,'” Meixner said. “This year on the last day before the holiday break every kid got a Pez candy dispenser that were wrapped by some of the high school students. So before the break each kid got a present.”

Sween said, “That is exactly the kind of person Brad is, willing to do anything in his power to help.”

Meixner is retiring at the end of the school year after 29 years. He has done just about everything at the school besides work in the kitchen. But he plans to continue driving a bus even after he is retired.

“I’ll still drive the teams around,” Meixner said.

“This has been a very challenging year in many different ways. The way that everyone is stepping up to help cover classrooms, lunches, recesses, and even busing has been incredible,” Sween said. “Unfortunately, this high level of exertion is not sustainable. We really need the help of the community. We need more people to sub in our classrooms and drive our buses.”

Sween said people in the community can help even though it is a lot to ask.

“If people are willing to get their substitute teacher/assistant license and help out with the sub shortage that would be amazing. If there are people in the community looking for employment and would consider driving a bus that would certainly help as well. Those are tough asks, but right now it would really help a lot.”

