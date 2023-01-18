Portage declares snow emergency ahead of potential storm

The City of Portage has announced a snow emergency declaration for Thursday that could extend into the weekend.

Phil Livingston, Director of Public Works, made the announcement on Wednesday morning and forecasts continued to suggest a major storm could hit Portage and central Wisconsin.

The snow emergency declaration begins at 4 a.m. on Thursday on signed snow routes and will remain in place for at least 48 hours.

“By closing signed snow routes at 4 a.m. it allows crews to get out and clear major roadways for commuters and clears those routes before the residential routes,” Livingston said.

He added that by prohibiting parking on residential streets it allows the plows to remove the snow safely.

“Prohibited parking on residential roads and streets allow the crews to work in a safe and efficient way and push the snow all the way to the curb right away. Instead of going in the next day to move the snow,” Livingston said.

Parking will be prohibited on all Portage streets starting at 6 a.m. Thursday except the Central Business District. Owners of vehicles on the prohibited streets will be fined for not moving their vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in Columbia County starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m. through Thursday at noon. The NWS predicted a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain throughout Wednesday evening.

Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is expected to fall on Portage and the same amount is predicted for Wisconsin Dells. The City of Columbus and other cities to the south are expected to get 3 to 5 inches of snow. These southern locations are expected to accumulate more ice during the storm, according to the NWS.

Columbia County will have snow starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning. Counties to the south and east are expected to see a more wintry mix.

The NWS said that counties with a winter weather advisory could be upgraded to a winter storm warning in central Wisconsin. The peak of the storm is expected to hit between midnight and 4 a.m. on Thursday.

For more details, call the Snow Emergency Hotline at 608-810-4200 for current information and visit the City of Portage website here: Snow Emergency Parking Regulations.