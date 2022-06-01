Portage doctor awaits judge’s decision

A Portage doctor and a number of her patients are waiting for a decision from a judge to see if a new medical practice is allowed to operate in Portage.

Earlier this year, Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. filed a restraining order against Dr. Amy Doherty. Doherty was planning on opening a direct primary care office in January when her former employer filed an injunction against her.

A written decision by Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt on the lawsuit is expected to be filed soon.

The restraining order filed by Divine Savior on Jan. 21 asks that Doherty “shall be restrained from soliciting Divine Savior patients within thirty miles of Divine Savior Hospital.”

A 30-mile radius of Divine Savior Hospital, 2817 New Pinery Road, would stretch as far west as Reedsburg, east to Fox Lake, north to Westfield and as far south as the northern suburbs of Madison.

Doherty’s attorney, Daniel Icenogle, filed a motion for a summary judgment to be made in the case by Voigt. After a couple of canceled hearings, a summary judgment hearing was held on Friday, May 27. A summary judgment is a motion made by a judge in civil proceedings without the matter going to trial.

Voigt allowed Doherty to speak at the hearing. During this time, Doherty gave a recap of the events leading to the day in court. She said how she worked for Divine Savior Hospital and how this lawsuit has had a human cost on the community.

Doherty shared multiple examples of patients who were in need of her care but couldn’t receive it because she was not allowed to open her own practice.

Divine Savior attorney Christopher Banaszak objected to what Doherty was saying. He stated Doherty was introducing new evidence and that it shouldn’t be allowed in court.

Voigt stated he understood his decision when letting Doherty speak and said he would do his best to separate the pertinent information from other things.

During the hearing, Banaszak said there was too much to look at in the case to simply be decided by a summary judgment and that this issue would need to be resolved in court or with a trial.

Voigt told the courtroom on Friday that he would not be issuing an oral decision for the summary judgment and that no oral ruling would be scheduled.

He said the case has been on his mind a lot and while looking at the people in the courtroom, noted his decision will have an effect on the community.

“I will have a written decision on this case as soon as I can,” Voigt said before adjourning the hearing on Friday afternoon.

Case background

Doherty worked at Divine Savior from June 2016 to December 2021.

An affidavit of Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. President Michael Decker filed by Banaszak stated Doherty had no patients in the Portage area when she began working at the hospital in 2016 and had approximately 1,230 patients in December 2021.

Decker stated a majority of Divine Savior patients live in the Portage area.

Information filed by Banaszak alleges Doherty was operating her own practice within the last 12 months of her employment at Divine Savior which is count one of the complaint, breach of contract-specific performance. The second count of the complaint is breach of contract-damages, alleging Doherty has violated the non-compete clause in her contract.

Court documents show Icenogle argued the restrictive covenant cannot be enforced since Divine Savior changed ownership in 2020 when it became part of Aspirus. He also argued the restrictive covenant is void under Wisconsin law because it is too vague.

Another argument made by Icenogle is that the restrictive covenant does not apply to Doherty because her proposed new practice is not the same type of medical practice as Divine Savior.

Klar Care, 108 E. Cook St., is a direct primary care facility that seeks to offer a subscription type of health care and will not work with insurance companies, Doherty said.

“Direct primary care is set to make health care more accessible as well as affordable,” Doherty said. “Patients are able to call or text their doctors and are able to get next-day access. Sometimes it takes up to six weeks for patients to see their primary physicians.”

“This takes out surprise billing of patients and cuts out the third-party insurance companies," she said. "It’s not about the insurance companies, it’s about the doctor-patient relationship.”

