Portage dog training facility hosts K-9 fundraiser

The Sauk and Columbia County sheriff’s offices dispatched their K-9 units to Portage Saturday, where the four-legged officers demonstrated their training to an audience of dog enthusiasts.

Between a silent auction and a door prize raffle, local dog training facility Annie’s Gone to the Dogs was able to raise just under $2,800 to be split between the two K-9 units. It was part of an event hosted by the dog training and grooming facility in order to educate pet owners on nutrition and obedience.

Two months ago, staff and volunteers at Annie’s were planning a small nutrition event. They put a question box out for pet owners to write out nutrition questions to be answered by Raw Rations, a Sauk City pet supply store.

Soon after the box was set out, owner Annie Deich reached out to the Columbia and Sauk sheriff’s offices, asking them to bring their K-9 officers for a training demonstration. Then came the idea for a silent auction in support of each county’s K-9s.

“It just morphed into this great big event,” said Dawn Nelson, event volunteer and dog owner. “We’re really excited to have it.”

Community members filled the tables with food and auction items, filling baskets with homemade dog treats, chew toys and other dog-themed items. Local businesses also pitched in, donating gift cards and other prizes.

Nelson said that many of Saturday’s donations came from customers of Annie’s, people whose dogs come to training or grooming there.

“For a lot of these people, their pets are their kids,” she said. “They’re very generous”

In total, over 70 dogs come to Annie’s for training throughout five weekly sessions. According to Deich, though, pets aren’t the only ones learning in her courses.

“We actually don’t train the dogs, we train the people,” Deich said.

On top of training, Annie’s also offers boarding and grooming services. While “dog” is in the name, groomer Colleen Madsen also caters to cats at The Groom Room.

For Deich, the job is rewarding, even on the rough days.

“We have a lot of good people, good volunteers that help,” she said. “It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”