Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.
City Clerk Marie Moe provided the unofficial results Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Dodd received 637 votes and Craig received 930 votes.
In district 2, Susan Bauer Frye has been elected. She defeated David Perrodin for the alderperson seat. Bauer Frye collected 134 votes compared to Perrodin’s 68 votes.
Incumbent Jeff Monfort was defeated by Karen Melito in district 5. Meito received 93 votes and Monfort received 38 votes.
In district 6, Eric Shimpach was re-elected to the alderperson seat on Tuesday. Shimpach got 185 votes and Mike Mulhern got 90 votes.
Incumbent Crawley was elected to the district 9 seat. He got 94 votes and Lance DeJong received 47 votes.
This story will be updated.
