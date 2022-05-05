Portage exhibit to spark dialogue about forced expulsion of Ho-Chunk Nation

Portage’s Historic Indian Agency House has partnered with the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center of Wisconsin to shed light on history going back over 190 years.

The Landscape of Families exhibit opens on May 14 with song and dance performances by the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dance Troupe of the Ho-Chunk Nation, informational presentations, and traditional Ho-Chunk foods prepared by Wild Bearies, a nonprofit focused on Indigenous food preparation. It will remain open for visitors through Oct. 15.

The exhibit centers around Wisconsin’s cultural landscape in 1832 and how “dramatically” conditions in the state changed following the forced expulsions of Indigenous people, according to Adam Novey, Director of the Indian Agency House.

In November of 1832, more than 400 Ho-Chunk family representatives gathered at Fort Winnebago to be recorded in a census, preparing to receive an annual payment for their land, which Novey said was purchased through “pressure” by the U.S. government.

Just a year after the census was taken, 75% of the Ho-Chunk families recorded had been driven from their homes.

“I don’t know that many people are aware of how many times Ho-Chunk were actually removed from the state of Wisconsin,” said Ho-Chunk Nation Museum Director Josie Lee. “A lot of this is brand new information for people.”

The cultural landscape of Wisconsin as a whole underwent drastic changes in the 1830s, according to the Indian Agency House, specifically relating to the forced expulsion of the Ho-Chunk and other tribal nations.

While the exhibit will chronicle those changes, Lee said it’s her hope people will also gain a better understanding of the way contemporary Indigenous people live in the state.

“Most people, when they think of American Indians in general, tend to think of them in that historic nature and not how we exist and live today,” she said. “It helps give background to why we exist as a sovereign nation within the state of Wisconsin today.”

Indian Agency House representatives added that the setting of the exhibit on the very site of the 1832 census, and the opportunity for people to see the recorded names with their own eyes will make the exhibit all the more impactful.

The Historic Indian Agency House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1832 for John Kinzie, who was the federal government’s Indian Agent to the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“Each name on the register represents a family who was at that very moment on the cusp of losing all that was familiar and known,” Novey said. “(The 1832 census is) basically the last intact picture of the tribe prior to the start of forced expulsion from their homes.”

Novey added that the interactive aspect of the exhibit is vital to visitors’ understanding.

“It’s not just dates in a history book, it’s names, it’s people,” he said.

A website will accompany the exhibit, adding to the contemporary aspect.

Prior to the expulsions, Ho-Chunk people had lived in the area for “time immemorial,” said Lee. It’s her hope, she said, that people recognize not only the history of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s presence in the state, but their continued residence.

“I want people to be able to recognize family names and families who are still living here today,” she said. “I really hope that there is some dialogue that can come out of it to help people better understand the past but also what it means to live here today.”

The exhibit has been a year in the making, filled with historic research and editing among other things. Now that it’s coming to fruition, Lee describes the feeling as “a little nerve-wracking and honestly really exciting.”

It’s her hope, she added, that the impact of the exhibit extends beyond its opening day.

“I really hope that there is some dialogue that can come out of it to help people better understand the past but also what it means to live here today,” said Lee. “I also hope it becomes a valuable resource.”

The Landscape of Families exhibit will open on May 14 at 1 p.m. More information on the exhibit is available on the Historic Indian Agency House website, agencyhouse.org

