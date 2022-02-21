Portage exploring grant opportunities to fund local projects

Portage is set to apply for federal grant funds to help the city pay for upcoming construction projects which could save the city over $1 million.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside billions of dollars to be invested into infrastructure projects nationwide over the next five years. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has estimated about the state will receive about $1.29 billion available to municipalities for local road and bridge projects.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said, “This is going to bring tremendous resources to Wisconsin.”

Jason Starke of WisDOT hosted a webinar earlier this month to explain the BIL funds to municipalities.

“BIL represents a significant increase of federal funding available for local programs,” Starke said. He added the specifics are not yet known but they are using solid planning estimates.

Starke explained this is an 80/20 grant opportunity, with 20% of the project being paid for by municipality and the rest covered by federal grant funds.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the first round of solicitation for these grants is open and the city looked into applying for grant funds for the resurfacing of East Albert Street, which is scheduled for this year.

“The East Albert Street project is fully designed with just a few things to work out,” Murphy said. But he said the road classification of East Albert Street does not qualify for the first round so bid proposals will be sought without it.

However, the second round of solicitations is set to open this spring and Murphy said the city has a qualifying project.

“We are going to be submitting an application for West Conant Street, which is an eligible project in second round of solicitations this year.”

The West Conant Street Project includes reconstruction of the road and adding a pedestrian trail.

The budget for the West Conant Street project is $1.5 million, with the potential grant covering about $1.3 million. Murphy added the project, which was scheduled to be completed this year, would need to be carried over into 2023.

There will be other options for other capital projects over the next five years. This includes potential water and sewer projects the city.

“This represents a one-time opportunity for some additional funding for capital projects that we really do want to be aggressive and seek,” Murphy said.

