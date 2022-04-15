Portage Family Skate Park gets final approval for expansion

The Portage City Council voted unanimously to approve the final phase of the Portage Family Skate Park which will see the installation of a new kidney-shaped bowl on the west end of the park.

The 9-0 vote by the council Thursday night was the last hurdle the skate park needed to clear to begin phase three of the project that began almost 20 years ago.

Skate park president Kyle Little expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Mayor Rick Dodd, City Administrator Shawn Murphy and members of the city council before they voted on approving the memorandum of understanding for phase three.

Little thanked Dodd for his forward thinking in backing the skate park back in 2016.

“Thank you in regards to the Portage Family Skate Park project,” Little said. “Many of you have known this project for many years. Some of you have served on some of the same boards for the same amount of time that I’ve been doing this.”

The skate park project relied on private donations from the public and numerous local businesses since 2016 as well as a number of matching grants from the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust.

“The Portage Family Skate Park project is known worldwide now,” Little said. He added people from all over the region make the skate park a destination for a weekend trip to “stay and play” for the weekend.

“It’s a well-used park,” Little said. “(The) project has been a labor of love for the past 20 years.”

Construction is set to start in July and continue through September.

Park and Recreation Department manager Toby Monogue said the skate park will be fenced off during construction and closed to the public.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2016. Little had been discussing the skate park with local officials in 2013. Phase 2 was completed in 2020, and Phase 3 will add about 2,000 square feet to the 8,000-square-foot skate park.

The MOA includes an outline of Phase 3 and the responsibilities of the city, the skate park and General Engineering Company, which is the consulting engineer in the MOA.

The skate park MOA also included an annual maintenance policy. It was an outline of recommendations for the Park and Recreation Department to review to ensure safety at the park and eliminate known public safety hazards.

The policy includes pressure washing the entire skating area when the park opens in spring and to conduct safety and hazard inspections. When the park closes before the winter, the policy calls for another inspection of park features.

