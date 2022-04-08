Portage Family Skate Park hoping construction can begin in July

The Portage skate park is preparing for the third and final phase of construction, which will include a new kidney-shape bowl, with work to begin this summer.

In December, the Portage Family Skate Park reached its goal of raising $50,000, and with the help of a matching grant, the park has $100,000 to expand the skate park at Goodyear Park in Portage.

The matching grant came from the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust. A number of other local groups, including Positively Portage and local businesses, also helped the group reach the goal, according to skate park president Kyle Little.

Little said he is waiting for the Finance/Administration Committee to approve the memorandum of agreement (MOA) to authorize, fund, construct, inspect and accept the second addition, referred to as Phase 3, to a publicly owned skateboard facility. It will then be approved by the City Council before construction can start.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2016. Little had been discussing the skate park with local officials in 2013. Phase 2 was completed in 2020, and Phase 3 will add about 2,000 square feet to the 8,000-square-foot skate park.

Phase 3 is estimated to cost about $121,000 and is being designed by Grindline skate parks. The initial plan was for Phase 3 to be a 5,000-square-foot addition, including two clover bowls and a large bowl.

“The new plan is to add a kidney-shaped bowl,” Little said. He added that the plan had to be scaled back due to rising construction costs.

“It will still have classic Grindline feel and will be unique to this area,” Little said.

Last week, the Park and Recreation Board approved the MOA. Once taken up by the finance committee, it will go to the full City Council.

The MOA includes an outline of Phase 3 and the responsibilities of the city, the skate park and General Engineering Company, which is the consulting engineer in the MOA.

This is the final addition to the skate park. Work is scheduled to start on July 1 and expected to finish by Sept. 30. During construction the skate park will be closed to the public.

The skate park MOA also included an annual maintenance policy. It was an outline of recommendations for the Park and Recreation department to review to ensure safety at the park and eliminate known public safety hazards.

The policy includes pressure washing the entire skating area when the park opens in spring and to conduct safety and hazard inspections. When the park closes before the winter, the policy calls for another inspection of park features.

Little has described the project as a life-long project that Portage can be proud of. Mayor Rick Dodd has supported the park, having been on the first committee to approve the project. Little said after the transition between Dodd and Mayor-elect Mitch Craig, Little wants to talk with Craig about the skate park.

Anyone interested in donating to Phase 3 of the skate park can visit portageskatepark.org.

