Portage Farmers Market returns for season

Even on an unseasonably hot May afternoon, the Portage Farmers Market was up and running Thursday with a host of Wisconsin products for sale.

The Portage Farmers Market is held every Thursday afternoon at Commerce Plaza in downtown Portage from May to October. Market Manager Paul Howe said the plaza at the corner of Cook Street and Wisconsin Street is an ideal location.

If you go: What: Portage Farmers Market with vendors selling locally grown produce and handcrafted items When: Every Thursday between noon and 5 p.m. from May through October Where: Commerce Plaza, corner of Cook Street and Wisconsin Street, Portage Website: Visit go.wiscnews.com/PortageMarket for more information

Vendors can only sell items grown or made in Wisconsin, making it a very local farmers market. On Thursday afternoon, there were a number of vendors selling fresh produce, flowers and even a knife sharpener.

Grace Rott was at the Portage Farmers Market selling custom soaps and waxes alongside her husband Joseph, who sells cutting boards and other wood products.

“We come to this farmers market and the Baraboo market,” Joseph Rott said. “This one, in Portage, is usually a little slower at the beginning of the season.”

Grace Rott added, “We are also planning on going to a number of other festivals throughout the year.”

This is Grace’s first year and Joseph’s second year. They both enjoy the Portage Farmers Market and the opportunity it gives them to sell products to a wide variety of customers.

Another vendor at the market Thursday was toymaker Gordon Jackson. He has sold his wood trains and other toys at the Portage Farmers Market for years.

“I enjoy the market. It’s good to interact with all the different people,” Jackson said. “Especially when kids see the toy trains and they become very interested in them.”

Jackson said some of the toys were made from old pews from St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“They were going to get rid of the wood, and I stepped in and said I could use the wood to make toys,” Jackson said.

Last week was the first market of the 2022 season, and Howe said it went well.

“We had a big turnout,” Howe said. “A couple of vendors couldn’t make it to the first week, but there were a lot of people that made it out.”

Brad Conrad of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce said the Portage Farmers Market is the start of spring for him. He called the market an indicator of Portage’s vibrant community and a great asset to the city.

“It’s great to see people walking around the market, some of whom may be first-time visitors to Portage. This is a perfect opportunity for those folks to discover the downtown and what Portage has to offer,” Conrad said. “Plus, people can meet the vendors and access their fresh, locally grown produce and check out other organic and unique handcrafted items.”

Despite the weather not cooperating with the outdoor vendor market for most of last year, Howe said it was an excellent year.

“The weather was terrible most weeks, but it still went really well,” Howe said. “We still had a lot of vendors and a lot of people visiting the market.”

The Portage Farmers Market is operated by the Business Improvement District with Howe managing the event. Howe makes sure the parking lot at Commerce Plaza is clear on Thursday morning before the market starts. He helps by putting up the signs along the road and helping vendors set up spots.

There are 25 vendor spots available. Other vendors interested in getting involved with the Portage Farmers Market can fill out the paperwork that is available on the Chamber of Commerce website by visiting go.wiscnews.com/PortageMarket.

“People should come on down and see all the products here,” Grace Rott said. “There’s a lot of great stuff here.”

