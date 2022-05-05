Portage Fire department cleans up 80 gallons of diesel fuel after spill

The Portage Fire Department responded to a call Wednesday afternoon for a diesel gas spill at a Caledonia gas station on State Highway 33.

In a statement, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the department was dispatched to Jots Food Mart, W10620 Highway 33, for a diesel fuel leak around 4:10 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene and saw a large pool of diesel fuel that was partially covered in oil dry. Haase said oil dry is a clay material similar to kitty litter that soaks up liquid.

"We use it often for gas, oil and anti-freeze during traffic incidents when there is a substance on the road," Haase said in an interview Thursday morning. "But with this pool, we knew oil dry wouldn't be enough."

Haase said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Columbia County Emergency Management were called to assist with the clean up.

"Fire crews contained the spill from spreading into the grass areas near the driveway and secured the scene until cleanup crews could assist with removal," Haase said.

It is unclear how the spill happened. Haase said there was an issue with a fuel delivery truck and the driver had left the scene.

"The driver wasn't on the scene anymore and the store employee wasn't very forthcoming how the spill happened but apparently the driver helped with containing the spill with oil dry," Haase said.

The employee told Haase there was about 80 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the scene. Blystone Towing was called to the scene because they often help with car accident clean ups.

"When they arrived, they stated it was too much for them. So they had us call in Schaper Excavating & Petroleum to help with the removal," Haase said.

Schaper brought equipment used to suck up the excess fuel in the ground.

"They sucked up the fuel with their pumps and removed some of the grass and soil to contain the spill," Haase said.

Once all of the fuel that was in pools was cleaned up, oil dry was used again to clear the diesel fuel that was on the ground.

"We needed the help of Blystone's and Schaper or we would've needed endless bags of oil dry and use that clay substance to clean up the scene," Haase said.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.