Portage Fire department focused training, response time improvements

When Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase took over the role last year he had a number of priorities, more training and better response time, on Thursday night he said the department is on track with both goals.

The Portage Fire Department covers the city of Portage along with the towns of Caledonia, Fort Winnebago, Lewiston and Pacific.

Haase reported the response time for a fire call in the city of Portage was an average of 11 minutes and 16 seconds and 16 minutes and 16 seconds in the surrounding towns. This is consistent with response times going back to 2017 with a few seconds difference from year to year.

The department had more responses last year compared to data going back to 2012. In 2021, the department responded to 443 calls with a low of 341 in 2013 and the second most calls coming in 2015 with 423 calls. In 2020, there were 364 calls the department responded to.

Of the 443 calls in 2021, 128 or 29% were for rescue and emergency medical services incidents with about 18% or 81 calls being for fires. Haase’s report states about 13% of the calls were for false alarms, a total of 56 calls.

Portage received the most responses in 2021 with 253 responses last year and 94 in the towns of Caledonia.

The 81 fire calls were broken down into eight categories with building fire being the most prominent with Portage Fire Department responding to 23 building fires last year and 20 calls being from cooking fires.

Haase said this increase in responses is linked to the different types of calls the department responds to and the frequency they are made. These calls include fire and smoke but also calls for hazardous material incidents, drug labs and other calls the department didn’t receive in the past.

There was a graph in Haase’s report that showed a total of $595,475 property value lost due to fires in 2021. The report also said the department saved almost $3 million in property saved by the department in the community.

Last year, the department completed almost 1,000 fire prevention inspections in Portage and the five towns.

In his annual report at the common council on Thursday night Haase said because of a number of retirements last year the department is pretty young.

“We have a fairly young department, so we’ve expanded training,” Haase said. “It took about six months working on the basics

Haase added the department logged thousands of hours training in 2021 with an average of 120 hours of training for each crew member of the Portage Fire Department.

The Portage Fire Department has also been focused on getting back into the community which included taking part in the Kid’s Safety Day over the summer with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage Police Department. They were also part of National Night Out in August at Sunset Park in Portage.

Council members thanked Haase for the work in his first year as fire chief.

“I’d like to thank you for your dedication in this first year on the job,” Mayor Rick Dodd said. “I know it wasn’t an easy year for you with a lot going on over that period of time. I think everything has turned out well and keep up the good work.”

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner added, “I think our fire department is something our city can be very, very proud of. We have a very good fire department.”

