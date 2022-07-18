Portage Fire Department improving response times

The Portage Fire Department continues to improve response times in the city and the surrounding coverage area.

Fire Chief Troy Haase recently said the times are improving but he remains concerned about the number of crew members who respond to emergency situations. Haase continues to search for more paid on-call members.

The response time for the department inside the city of Portage is down more than two minutes from the average response time last year. Haase reported the 2021 response time for Portage was 11 minutes, 16 seconds. In 2022 that number is down to just over 9 minutes.

Response times remain higher for fire calls in the four towns the department also serves, but that average has dropped from recent years.

The department covers the city along with the towns of Caledonia, Lewiston, Pacific and Fort Winnebago. Haase has been chief in Portage since January 2021.

On Thursday night Haase showed the Portage City Council response time data going back to 2017. The response time for surrounding towns' fire calls was the slowest in 2020, averaging over 17 minutes.

“If you look at response times, we’ve made big improvements,” Haase said. He said regulations suggest an adequate response is 15 crew members on scene within nine minutes. The nine-minute response time in the city is the department average with a five-person crew.

“Although we’re getting there fast enough with one unit, we don’t have enough people to fight the fire,” Haase said. “The crew usually arrives on the scene and starts knocking down the fire and then has to wait for backup to finish what we need to do.”

That delay can be costly.

“In a lot of cases fires get out of hand and they get out of control. Fire doubles every 30 seconds. So as the fire grows and we’re getting held up waiting for personnel to arrive,” Haase said. “We’ve been lucky a lot of the time.”

Haase’s data showed the 2022 response time for Portage is the fastest in the last five years.

Alderperson Mike Charles asked Haase how many more paid on-call members would be ideal for the department.

Haase replied the department can add 13 paid on-call firefighters.

“Ideally we’d have 34 paid on-call members along with a six-member crew of myself, engineers and captains for a total of 40 people,” Haase said. “We’ve got 21 so we’ve got room to grow.”

One of the setbacks is the training hours that need to be completed before becoming a member of the staff.

“You sign on and have to do 60 hours of training,” Haase said. “Then you have to do another 120 hours of training. But we’re still looking for more members to help the community.”

Haase also explained to the council that the number of calls the department is responding to is similar to last year, with 210 calls at this point in 2021 and 213 calls this year. He added a majority of the calls are for medical assistance in Portage and the surrounding areas.

The department is expecting a new fire engine in August. Haase said this engine will replace an engine from 1986. The new engine is anticipated to be delivered between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8.

“Basically, the finishing touches are being put on. We’re going to go August 4th and if anything needs changing or fixing it’ll be taken care of before delivery,” Haase said.

Haase shared a pair of positive notes from the department, including that it is on schedule with city building inspections. The department is required to inspect about 1,800 buildings a year for fire and safety violations.

Inspector Ryan Armson had inspected 1,027 buildings before July began, Haase said. Armson was promoted to inspector last year.

The department inspected 927 buildings last year and only 405 buildings in 2020 due to COVID-19. Since 2019, the department has completed 2,194 building inspections and is expected to complete all 1,800 in 2022.

The second positive note was the department set a safety record of zero dangerous incidents over the last 1,487 days.

“It’s something we take a lot of pride in; everybody in the department is proud of that record,” Haase said.