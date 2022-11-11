Portage Fire responds to Penda machine fire

Portage Fire Crews helped Penda Corporation workers distinguish a fire in a plastic machine early on Friday morning.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the fire was caused by a machine malfunction. He added there were no reported injuries from the incident.

Haase released a statement Friday morning explaining crews were dispatched to Penda Corporation, 2344 W. Wisconsin Road, for reports of a fire. When the department arrived there was smoke coming from the building.

“Prior to our arrival, the fire extended to the hydraulic lines and produced enough heat to activate the sprinkler system,” Haase said. “Penda employees extinguished the main body of the fire and their quick reaction helped minimize the damage.”

Firefighters were able to enter the building and found a moderate amount of smoke in the area of the affected machine.

Once the fire was out, the fire crew worked with Penda employees to ventilate the building.

Haase reported Portage Police Department assisted on the scene with security and support along with Aspirus MedEvac.