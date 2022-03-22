 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage garage fire cause remains undetermined

Early on Tuesday morning a Portage garage fire was completely engulfed in flames.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said fire crews acted quickly before the garage was a total loss. He reported there were no injuries from the fire.

On Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to 225 Brady St. for a report of a garage. Haase said when the crews arrived they saw the garage was fully engulfed in flames

“Upon arrival fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions with fire blowing out of (the) garage gable,” Haase said. “The fire crews attacked the garage fire from multiple sides and were able to control the fire before a total loss.”

Haase said on Tuesday morning the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Pardeeville and Poynette fire departments were called to provide mutual aid to the scene while Wyocena was on standby. Portage Police was on the scene to help traffic control. Alliant Energy was called to secure the power in the area.

