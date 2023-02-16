A former Portage Public Library employee has been awarded the annual scholarship to help her continue her studies in science with hopes of gaining a degree in biology.

On Thursday morning Library Director Debbie Bird handed over the check for $1,000 to Emma O’Brien as the recipient of the Portage Public Library Foundation Scholarship. She said she’ll be using the funds to help pay for everything from books to rent to general school supplies.

“I’m thrilled for Emma to get this scholarship and continue her education,” Bird said.

O’Brien, a 2022 Portage High School graduate, started her second semester at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County in January. She has been studying science and plans on attending UW-Stevens Point to get her degree in biology.

“Right now I’m just taking general education courses with some science classes,” O’Brien said. O’Brien and Bird chatted about UW-Stevens Point on Thursday and agreed they really like the campus.

Bird explained that the scholarship goes to someone who has previously worked or volunteered at the library. O’Brien fits that bill because she worked at the library from 2019-2021. She also served as the student representative with the Library Board of Trustees.

“I served in that role from my freshman year to the start of my senior year at Portage High,” O’Brien said.

The library received a number of applicants for the scholarship and Bird said the decision was not a difficult one.

“We had a few volunteers apply for the scholarship but Emma was the obvious choice for the scholarship when looking over her resume and her work with the library,” Bird said.

Portage Public Library has put a focus on programming for teenagers and children. O’Brien said participating and helping with those programs were some of her favorite memories from working at the library.

“I really like being involved in the teen programs or any programs with children,” O’Brien said. “I also really enjoyed helping people find books and just giving people recommendations was always fun. It was nice to help people find a really good book.”