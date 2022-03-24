Portage group hosting meet-and-greet with City Council candidates Saturday

It’s election season and in the next couple of days there are multiple opportunities for citizens to meet some of the candidates for Portage City Council and mayor.

Portage Citizens for Change are holding a meet-and-greet event on Saturday in the Bidwell Room at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be free cupcakes and coffee on Saturday,” Jami Hayes said. “People can show up just to enjoy those.”

For More Information Meet and Greet Portage Alderperson Candidates is on Saturday, March 26, in the Bidwell Room at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Portage Mayoral Debate will be held on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in Portage City Council Chambers at City Hall, 115 W. Pleasant St. There will be limited seating. Questions must be submitted to the chamber via email or dropped off at the chamber office before noon on Monday. More information on the Portage Citizens for Change can be found at www.facebook.com/PortageCitzens.

Hayes was born and raised in Portage and has spent almost her whole life in the city. She recently started Portage Citizens for Change with Terry Bardell last summer following a situation with a local business during construction on Highway 51.

There are four alderperson seats up for election on the April 5 ballot. Districts 2, 5, 6 and 9 all have two candidates running and all eight candidates were invited to the meet-and-greet on Saturday.

“There are so many new candidates running for alderperson and we wanted to hold an event to get to know the candidates before they cast their vote,” Hayes said.

District 2 is the only race with the incumbent not running and Sue Frye and David Perrodin are the candidates in that race. District 5 candidates are incumbent Jeff Monfort and Karen Melito; in District 6, Mike Mulhern is running against incumbent Eric Shimpach, and in District 9, incumbent Chris Crawley is running against Lance DeJong.

Hayes explained she reached out to all the candidates and all confirmed there attendance except for Crawley, Mulhern and Monfort.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to have conversations with candidates and get them on the spot answering questions about the important issues in our community,” Hayes said. “This will not be a debate and won’t have a traditional candidate forum structure.”

Hayes said she watched the mayor forum held before the Feb. 15 primary and was disappointed that candidates knew what questions were going to be asked ahead of time.

“I don’t want them prepared,” Hayes said. “I want the candidates to answer questions on the spot and for citizens to get to know the people that will be representing them on the council.”

There will be a mayoral debate held by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday night where the two candidates, incumbent Mayor Rick Dodd and Mitchel Craig, will be answering a handful of questions.

According to the Chamber of Commerce website, the debate will be held at City Hall, 215 W. Pleasant St., at 6 p.m. on Monday night with in-person attendance but a limited number of seats available.

Questions will be compiled by the chamber that have been submitted by citizens to the chamber. There will be no questions asked by the audience that night.

The idea behind both the alderperson meet-and-greet and mayoral debate is to get the community involved in the election process.

Hayes started the group Portage Citizens for Change in hopes of getting community members and citizens more involved in their local government.

“I was recently appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission,” Hayes said. “It was important to me to get involved and I’ve been studying the history of Portage since junior high. I want to bring some fresh ideas to the commission.

Hayes has spent the last few years working on the database of cemeteries in the area. One of her goals on the commission is to bring back cemetery tours to Portage.

“I’d like to hold a cemetery tour in Portage on a Saturday night in October with a Halloween theme,” Hayes said. “People in the community often ask, ‘Why did those tours stop?’ and I think bringing them back would be good for the community and would also get young people involved.”

When she was appointed to the commission, Hayes spoke of the importance of citizen involvement in local government, and she reiterated that point on Thursday.

“I know people are busy but if you can volunteer in any way you should. Not everyone has time to sit on a committee or a commission but if you want change you need to volunteer,” Hayes said. “I hope people get more involved at the local level because citizens are what make the city work.”

The group is hosting the meet-and-greet on Saturday but is leaving the choice of who to vote for with the citizens.

“We’re not going to be endorsing any candidates,” Hayes said. “The goal for Saturday is for people to come to the library and have conversations with the candidates and make their own decision on who to vote for in the upcoming election.”

