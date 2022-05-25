Portage Hall of Fame inductees announced

This year five individuals and one team will be inducted into the Portage High School Hall of Fame.

The Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation Inc. (GPYEF) recently announced the 2022 Portage High School Hall of Fame Class (PHS HOF) which includes: Paul Boylan (PHS ’57); Ken Manthey (PHS ’75); Steve Banks (PHS ’78); Jim Banks (PHS ’80); Justin Ostrowski; and the 2012 State Championship baseball team.

The Daily Register will be profiling each of the inductees with weekly profiles leading up to the PHS HOF Banquet, which will be held at Dino’s Restaurant on July 16. These inductees are chosen based on PHS graduates or members of the Portage community who have made significant contributions to the success of the Portage School District.

PHS HOF co-founder Sean Malone said this year’s inductions will grow the HOF to 62 individuals and the 2012 State Championship team will be the 13th PHS team to be inducted.

The GPYEF consists of president Tim Bressers and 10 board members. They review the nominations and select five or six every two years to induct into the HOF.

“The goal of the PHS HOF is to recognize distinguished PHS alumni and others whose outstanding academic, professional, athletic, and civic endeavors have brought honor to Portage High School,” Bressers said.

“Inductees have accomplished while in high school and have gone on to accomplish in business or have been philanthropic after high school. They have also given back to the community and continue to be an important part of the community as they grow up,” Bressers said. “These people stand above the rest and deserve this recognition.”

Malone explained said the PHS HOF was started in 2003 and held ceremonies every year until 2009 as they inducted students such as author Zona Gale, who graduated from Portage High in 1891. Since 2009, induction ceremonies have been held every other year.

The GPYEF evaluates nominees 10 years after their graduation from PHS and will have achieved success at the state or national level in the respective pursuits. Nominees are evaluated in the athletics, fine arts, civic duty, academics, business or sciences.

The 2022 PHS HOF Banquet will take place Saturday, July 16, with a 5:30 p.m. social and 7 p.m. induction ceremony at Dino’s Restaurant. There will also be a HOF golf fundraiser earlier on July 16 at the Portage Golf Club.

Bressers said only people that are nominated can be in the Hall of Fame. The nomination application is online at gpyef.org.

“It all starts with the application process,” Bressers said. “We often hear from people and ask why someone isn’t in the PHS HOF and it is usually because they haven’t been nominated. The GPYEF board does not nominate people; we receive and review the applications.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.