Portage headed back to in-person meetings

After a month of meeting via streaming video, the Portage Common Council and other city committees will go back to meeting in person.

A rise in COVID-19 cases led Mayor Rick Dodd to ask the common council in January if alderpersons had issues with going back to virtual meetings.

At the next meeting, the council voted to approve the state of emergency declaration with it expiring March 1.

“It appears those numbers, from the county, are dropping rather rapidly, so at this point there will be no seeking an extension of that. So it will expire...”

The CDC has reported steady decreases in COVID-19 cases in Columbia County and in surrounding areas. The seven-day average of cases peaked in mid-January with 177 new cases. This week that number dropped to an average of four new cases.

City Hall and other municipal buildings remained open during this state of emergency with signs strongly suggesting face coverings be worn by people in those buildings.

City Clerk Marie Moe said residents were still able to take care of things at city hall including voting and other city transactions.

The next common council meeting will be Thursday. It will be the first in-person meeting since the council approved a public comment period.

People wishing to make public comment will need to submit an appearance form to the City Clerk no later than 10 minutes before the beginning of the common council meeting. The same form will need to be submitted for board, committee and commission meetings to the chairperson.

The form asks for the individual’s name, address and the topic of discussion they wish to comment on along with their signature agreeing to the public comment rules.

Those rules include a maximum of three minutes for each speaker with the public comment period not to exceed 30 minutes total. The period could end sooner if the mayor/chairperson determines there are no other speakers. It can also be extended by a two-thirds majority vote of the council, committee, board or commission.

The policy states the following individuals can provide public comment:

Members of the city of Portage non-elected general public

Citizens residing in the City of Portage

City of Portage property owners

City of Portage business owners

Office hours change

Portage officials stated there will be a temporary change in office hours that will continue until April 4. City Hall is currently opens an hour later than normal with hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Hall will resume opening at 8 a.m. after April 4.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said in an interview this week that there have been staff shortages in city hall.

“The delayed opening was temporary to give staff time to process both tax payments and absentee ballot requests in a timely manner with 3 staff out,” Murphy said. Murphy added two of the employees had the variant and the third was on sick leave.

He said there have been a number of employees retiring and new people starting in those positions including finance director.

“Existing staff have all stepped up to take on additional work and keep everything working smoothly. I'm really proud of them,” Murphy said.

