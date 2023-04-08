When she found out her high school theater department had selected “Mamma Mia!” as its spring production, Portage senior Elizabeth DeSomer fell to the ground and cried in excitement.

Now just a week away from opening night, DeSomer is preparing for her role as hardworking single mother Donna Sheridan, donning overalls and singing The Winner Takes All.

According to DeSomer, the scale of the production was initially daunting to the cast and crew. Now, however, apprehension has been replaced by excitement.

“I think the nerves of this sort of bigger show kind of got to everybody at the beginning,” said DeSomer. “Everybody’s getting more alive and excited about the whole show and it’s really bringing it all together.”

Joining DeSomer onstage for the show’s April 13 opening is Haydn Augustine, a fellow PHS senior better known to audiences as Sam Carmichael, an Irish architect with a free-spirited past. In bringing Carmichael to life, Augustine says he’s enjoyed getting to know everyone on the cast and crew, running lines and perfecting blocking.

“We’ve all been getting along great,” said Augustine. “It’s been a great time working with everyone.”

For the graduating class of 2023, the pandemic colored many of their early high school days, theater being one of many casualties. In this way, Mamma Mia! has provided a sort of full-circle moment for its seniors, a chance to go out with a bang. That was the intention behind the musical choice, according to director Beth Edmondson.

“(The students) were hoping for a really big show,” said Edmondson. “We kind of think that maybe Mamma Mia! is this generation’s ‘Grease.’”

The show was announced in fall, with auditions being held in January. Since then, the cast has had music in hand. Over the course of 10 weeks, they have attended over 40 rehearsals, going over music, choreography, lines, and costumes among other things. All to bring a little Greek island to life.

“It’s an exciting process,” said Edmondson.

The production is also co-director and interim instrumental instructor Lyndsey Garske’s inauguration into the Portage High School theater program, having accepted her current position with the school just last spring. Garske has taken charge of the show’s music, making sure the student actors mimic ABBA note for note.

“Musically, it’s a lot of fun to teach,” said Garske. “(The process has) been very long and to see how it’s all put together is quite amazing.”

For all interested dancing queens and Fernandos, Mamma Mia! will run April 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m., and April 16 at 2 p.m.