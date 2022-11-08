Portage High School to honor those who served on Veterans Day

At Portage High School, an annual Veterans Day program seeks to educate students on matters beyond their usual curriculum.

On Friday, the school’s gym will transform into a ceremony space, where veterans and civilians alike will be invited to an 11 a.m. program honoring those who served.

The event will begin with the PHS band playing “Tribute to America” and “America on Parade” as students and guests enter the gym, while Honor Guard flag bearers stand at attention. Once each flag is marched to the front of the gym and presented, the band will play songs for each branch of the Armed Forces, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, remarks on history, and acknowledgement of all veterans in attendance.

According to PHS athletic director Ed Carlson, who plans each year’s ceremony in collaboration with other educators and local veterans, this year’s ceremony is unique for its timing.

In 1918, the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month signified the end of the first World War. The ceremony at PHS will begin exactly 104 years after the advent of Veterans Day.

“It works out great,” said Carlson.

This year’s theme is “A Salute to Korean War Veterans,” and at least one veteran who served in Korea will be present at the event. Carlson says he hopes to see more come Friday, as their numbers have been dwindling over the years.

“What we’re finding is there are less and less (Korean War veterans)” he said. “It’d be nice to get as many as we can here.”

Beyond honoring those who served in previous years, the ceremony will also highlight PHS students who have enlisted or intend to enlist following graduation. According to Carlson, PHS typically sees around 10 graduates in each class serve in the military.

Students who plan to remain civilians also play a large role in the ceremony, aiding guests in traversing the parking lot, performing in the band and choir, passing out flowers to veterans, and creating decorative stars.

“There is a lot of student participation and we prep the students for the event,” said Sarah Pulliam, PHS social studies teacher and event organizer.

“It’s a pretty powerful ceremony for them, too.”

Student participation, added Carlson, is “probably what makes it special for those area veterans.”

“Every year they remark how much they enjoy this because of our student body being in attendance,” he said.

With each ceremony, the goal is not only to honor those who have served, but to forge connections between students and the older generations who have served.

“At the end of the ceremony you’ll often see students coming down and shaking the hands of veterans, talking with veterans, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “They start to see how veterans play such an important role in our society.”

Perhaps the most powerful part of the ceremony, according to Carlson, is the POW MIA table presentation. Five spaces will be set at the table, one for each branch.

“It’s very powerful,” said Carlson. “Veterans Day is obviously a celebration day but we do include that in the ceremony.”

Right before the ceremony’s conclusion, a flag will be presented to Cheryl Firari of Pizza Ranch, who Carlson says was selected for going “above and beyond” for local veterans with things like free Veterans Day meals.

“The veterans really appreciate Cheryl and Pizza Ranch doing that,” he said.

The ceremony is open to all members of the Portage community.