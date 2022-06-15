Portage historical site continues canoe 'burn'

Have you ever wondered how canoes were built before modern tools were used?

The Historic Indian Agency House will provide an opportunity to learn this Friday and throughout the summer, and the main ingredient is fire.

“This is a great opportunity for families to see a piece of history,” said Adam Novey, executive director and curator at the Agency House. “We will be burning out the same ash log as last summer as we continue the process of making a dugout canoe.”

The Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, hosted several events last summer as the canoe project began. On Friday night another burn is planned for the canoe.

“We are picking up where we left off with the canoe from last year,” Novey said. The techniques used for building the canoe come from the earliest settlers.

The canoe was stored outside under a tarp during the winter. The ash log is 12.5 feet long and about 22 inches in diameter. It was collected in March 2021 by a brush clearing crew on Agency House property.

The log dried out for several months to help the burning process. The first burn was held in June when Novey placed kindling on top of the log and started a fire. Then participants were given a stick with a piece of water-soaked cloth on the end to help contain the flames to make sure they don’t burn more than necessary.

After the burn, the participants helped scrape the charred wood away from the log.

“Last year we got quite a bit of volunteers throughout the events,” Novey said. “Some nights we would get up to 12 people to help with the burn.”

He added that people can attend and observe if they don’t want to participate. The event is free to the public and includes a hands-on opportunity to see the canoe project and also includes a history lesson.

“We will continue reading from the Henry Schoolcraft narrative from his travels in 1820,” Novey said. “If we get through that narrative we may be looking at other explorers' accounts from the 1760s.”

The narrative gives a first-person account of Schoolcraft who traveled around Wisconsin and Lake Superior in a dugout canoe made by Native Americans. To build the canoe, Novey has studied narratives from a number of European explorers.

“The techniques we are using to build this canoe are the same ones the Ho-Chunk Nation used when they made canoes,” said Novey, who has never built a canoe and has continued to learn throughout the process.

“We will be using a number of different techniques,” he said. “We’ll see what works and what doesn’t.”

The goal for the canoe is an ambitious one. Novey said he would like to have the canoe completed by the end of July in conjunction with the Historic Indian Agency House Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31.

The weekend includes over two dozen historical skills for people to observe up close. These skills include Native American flute making, blacksmithing, sewing and other skills from the 18th and 19th centuries.

