Portage holiday parade and tree lighting return Friday

SANTA RIDES IN PORTAGE PARADE

Santa Claus waves at the crowd as he rides, escorted by the Portage Fire Department, down Cook Street in Portage during the 2021 Holiday Parade. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

After the Thanksgiving festivities have wrapped up everyone is invited to Portage for the holiday parade which begins at 6 p.m. on Cook Street on Friday.

The annual holiday parade is hosted by the Downtown Portage Business Improvement District with area schools, churches and businesses invited to celebrate with the parade the day after Thanksgiving.

And yes, the parade will include Santa riding along with the Portage Fire Department and the end of the parade.

The parade route is similar to years past, making its way from MacFarlane Road to Market Square, to East Cook and DeWitt streets, on Cook Street.

After the parade there will be a tree lighting ceremony at Market Square.

