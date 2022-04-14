Portage housing report is good news for potential developers, officials say

Officials say the recently completed Portage housing study, which shows there’s a need for more affordable housing in the city, will help attract developers to Portage.

When developers talk to Steve Sobiek, they ask him two questions: Is there a need for a potential housing development and is there community support for a new housing development?

“I can use this report to show them that there is support for more affordable housing in Portage,” said Sobiek, director of business development and planning for Portage.

Sobiek was a member of the Portage Housing Task Force that helped put the housing study together with help from UW-Extension staff members. Along with showing the report to developers, the city could do other things to boost affordable housing like exploring new housing options in Portage.

“Portage is a job center,” Sobiek said. “There are more people working here that workers living here.”

The report uses data based on from the 2019 American Community Survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, along with survey results from over 800 people. This data goes back to 2002 with commuter information.

In 2002, there were 6,363 people working in Portage with 3,819 workers living in Portage. That trend continued up through 2018.

“At its recent peak in 2002, Portage had 1.66 jobs for each employed resident,” the report states. “Although that ratio narrowed to 1.42 jobs per employed resident by 2018, this phenomenon in combination with low levels of unemployment, suggests that new residents might find employment with relative ease in the City of Portage, but face hurdles in finding housing close to their new job.”

Sobiek said there are a lot of factors that led to this fact, but the most important is that industrial and manufacturing employers have expanded over the last five years.

“Our industry has grown a lot in the last five to seven years. Our commercial sector has grown also, but not as much as industry,” Sobiek said.

He added a lot of employees work for the county or in health care, but jobs in manufacturing and other industrial jobs have the majority of workers.

“We’ve got people working here that live in Janesville, Madison and Milwaukee,” Sobiek said. “That’s where this report differs from other local housing reports like this.”

Another thing that Sobiek said stood out from other reports is that there is no big wage discrepancy between commuters and residents working in Portage.

“The survey results also showed that people want to live here because of the school district and the outdoor recreation opportunities in the community,” he said.

Sobiek said the task force identified early in 2021 that there was a need for more affordable housing in Portage, along with more affordable child care.

“Those are one and two,” Sobiek said. “The need for affordable housing was the first thing the task force found out when this started and the need for affordable child care was second.”

Kristin Runge, communication research specialist at the Community Development Institute with UW-Extension, presented the report put together by the task force last month. Sobiek attended the presentation.

“The report has a lot of information useful to developers and will help Portage grow,” Sobiek said.

Earlier this year, the Portage City Council approved a new pre-development plan for a housing development on the Northside of Portage. Sobiek said the development will have more than 90 single-family lots and a number of multi-family lots.

Runge said at her presentation of the report that survey respondents are open to a wide variety of housing options that include single-family houses with smaller square-footage than usual. These houses would be good for starter homes and active retired people looking to downsize, Runge said.

Sobiek said the Plan Commission will be reviewing the plat design on Monday for the Northside development. In May, he said it’s likely the Plan Commission will then review more comprehensive plans for the development of more than 90 lots.

“Despite the supply chain concerns and inflation, the city is doing what is must and is moving forward with expanding affordable housing options in Portage,” Sobiek said.

