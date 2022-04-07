Portage Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years of service to community

From fundraising for athletics facilities to helping children to read, the Portage Area Kiwanis Club has left its mark on the community over the past century.

Last week, more than 80 people attended a celebration at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Portage to recognize the 100-year anniversary of the Kiwanis Club and its service to the community. The event included remarks made by high-ranking officials from the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan district.

How To Join If you are interested in joining the Portage Area Kiwanis Club contact Club Secretary Bob Mendrala at 608-697-8184 for more information.

Kiwanis District Governor Lawrence Koziol and Lt. Gov. Kathleen Durner were both present for the celebration and thanked the club for the positive work they’ve done in the Portage community.

“A fun time was had by all,” club president Gary Alden said.

Most people will know the Kiwanis Club from their numerous fundraising efforts across the region. These efforts include donations to the Portage splash pad, Portage Skate Park, the Kiwanis softball field and the annual Red Kettle campaign with the Salvation Army.

“That is our biggest fundraiser every year,” Alden said of the Red Kettle campaign. “That does a lot of good for the community.”

Last December, the campaign was another success and raised over $40,000, about 97% of that money remains in Western Columbia County.

“One-hundred years of the Kiwanis Club means 100 years of service to the community,” Alden said. “100 years of giving back. Many of these projects aren’t entirely our work, but we work with other groups to raise funds and make the community a better place through our donations.”

Portage Area Kiwanis Club has sponsored numerous projects across the community. Some of those efforts include:

Portage Little League

Portage High School Auditorium

Columbia County Humane Society

Portage Library

iPads for Autistic Children

MacKenzie Environmental Center

Pauquette Park Flower Garden

Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek

Fay Burmeister is the club treasurer. She said one of the club’s main goals is their service leadership programs, or SLPs.

“We support the Portage and Pardeeville Key Clubs and the Pardeeville builders club,” Burmeister said.

Jim Burmeister said the main goal of Portage Area Kiwanis Club is supporting children’s literacy. The club has donated over 20,000 books to children over the years to help children learn and continue to read.

The Kiwanis also offer two scholarships to high school seniors, one in Portage and one in Pardeeville.

Club members meet for their weekly meeting at Pizza Ranch in Portage. They have 25 members currently and are looking to expand.

In February, the Kiwanis held a fisheree on Silver Lake that was well attended given the winter weather.

This year, the Kiwanis are planning a number of annual events including their participation with Portage Canal Days, the Pardeeville Fourth of July Parade and the Columbia County Fair.

“We’re working on getting a dunk tank for the fair this year,” Alden said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.