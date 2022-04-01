Portage leaders get first look at 2021 housing report

Portage business owners and other community members were the first to get a look at a report on Portage housing and the community thoughts on the housing possibilities in the city.

The report shed light on a number of facts about Portage including the number of commuters and the openness of citizens for diversity in housing options. It was put together by UW-Extension staff and members of the Portage Housing Task Force.

On Thursday morning, people braved the snow to attend the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Breakfast at Best Western Conference Center. The event included a presentation by Kristin Runge, communication research specialist at the Community Development Institute with UW-Extension, who worked with community members on the Portage Housing Task Force while putting together the report.

The main goal of the report is to get a full overview of housing availability in the city along with a survey for residents, then share the results with the public and attract developers to Portage.

“Portage has more jobs than people, which presents a great opportunity,” Runge said.

She was describing a graph included in the report showing in 2018 there were 5,179 people working in Portage with 4,021 workers residing in Portage. The data shows this is the case in almost every year since 2002 when there were 6,363 people working in Portage and 3,819 workers residing in the city.

Runge said Portage has shown little population growth since 2010 compared other municipalities in the region. Portage has added 82 new residents from 2010 to 2019, while Baraboo/West Baraboo has grown by almost 1,000 residents. Windsor and Waunakee have grown the most since 2010.

“Those communities have had large subdivisions and other housing developments in the last ten years,” Runge said. Windsor grew by over 3,000 people and Waunakee added just over 2,800 people.

Runge stated that the numbers used in the study are from the 2019 American Community Survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. She said the report will be updated with the 2020 census numbers when they are available.

Along with data from the Census Bureau, the report also included results from a survey conducted by the Portage Housing Task Force last May.

One of the questions in the survey asked about different types of housing. Runge said one thing that stood out was the percentage of people in favor of single-family homes with smaller square footage than usual.

“These homes are used as starter homes or homes for active retirees,” Runge said. The survey showed 64% of respondents support these smaller single-family homes.

Seventy-five percent of respondents support senior citizen housing. Runge said this was typical as people often think about themselves when answering that question and that it’s common to see this amount of support for senior housing.

Another stand out response from the survey was 68% of respondents agree with a wider variety of housing options in Portage. Runge said 858 people started the online survey, of which 591 answered all the questions.

“It was about a 15 minute survey. That’s a long time for a survey like this,” Runge said.

The report did not cover the rising cost of building houses, however Morgan Pfaff from Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Valley said the group built a house in the area last year at a cost of around $168,000 and this year the same house cost over $250,000 to build.

Portage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson is a member of the Housing Task Force. She said since the group was created in 2021 all but one of their meetings was held virtually.

“I describe Portage as a vibrant and growing community,” Hanson said. She encouraged everyone on Thursday morning to share the information with others in the community.

“Sharing this information helps us grow,” Hanson said. “There are great things going on in this community and we have to share that, including this report.”

