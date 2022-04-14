Portage library learning stations 'very popular' with kids

Preschool and elementary school children will be able to brush up on early literacy and after school learning at the Portage Public Library thanks to two new all-in-one workstations.

The pair of AWE Learning stations have over 130 lessons loaded onto the workstations aimed at early literacy for preschoolers and after school programs for elementary school children.

Portage Youth Services Librarian Ann Vickman said the learning programs align with STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and music) subjects for children aged 2 through 12. The workstations were installed earlier this year.

“They are very popular with the kids,” Vickman said. “There are two of them. Both are loaded with software and neither are connected to the internet."

Since they do not need the internet, the library staff is confident children will be learning and unable to access inappropriate content online while using the workstations.

Vickman said there are a wide variety of interactive content including e-books, handwriting, puzzles and cyber safety.

“They look like computers with a mouse and keyboard, but they are also touchscreens,” Vickman said. “So it makes it real easy for younger children to get started. They just walk right up and start using the machines. Kids are very adept at using them.”

Vickman said the workstations are a great supplement for children in school because the STREAM content is aligned with school curriculum.

The workstations are available anytime when the Portage Public Library is open. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The AWE workstations have replaced older equipment in the children’s library.

“The children that use the new AWE Learning stations will really enjoy the variety of subjects and games that are on them,” said Angie Tomlinson, children’s department library assistant. “One computer is geared toward preschool level learning, and the other has preschool and school-age games. The option to filter the games based on subject and age will make it easier for parents to find an appropriate game for their child.”

The Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., was able to purchase the workstations through private donations.

“The two AWE stations were over $7,000 total, and the library was able to make the purchase thanks to various generous donations from the Portage community,” Vickman said.

