Portage library takes a significant 'turn' for the better

The Portage Public Library is making big changes in the fiction and non-fiction book shelves to make the areas more welcoming to patrons.

Library director Debbie Bird said the shelves should have been turned a long time ago. Moving crews arrived on Wednesday morning to empty shelves. Then they spun the shelves using plywood on the floor to easily move the shelving units.

“The shelves should never have been set up this way,” Bird said. “Once this is completed there will be better lighting in the area and will be more inviting and welcoming.”

The large-print and fiction shelves were turned Wednesday and then next week the non-fiction shelves will be turned 90 degrees to match the rest of the collection. Bird said the library operations will continue without issue while the work is going on.

The library is still holding programs in the children’s department and anyone wishing to check out a book can still do so with the help of the library staff. The first thing noticeable in the library is the large number of book carts — 96 to be exact — holding the sections while the shelves are moved.

“The 96 carts are everywhere, and if someone wants to check out a book we can help them find it,” Bird said.

The fiction and large-print books were placed on book carts before the shelf turning on Wednesday and when the shelves are back in place, library staff and volunteers will restock the shelves.

“Then they will start filling up the 96 carts again with the non-fiction books,” Bird said.

The shelves are being turned by Yerges Moving and Storage based in Fort Atkinson. Kevin Becker of Yerges helped place the shelves in 2013 after the remodel that added the children’s library.

The entire project is slated to be completed by Friday, Sept. 24.

“This will help the library be more accessible and people are going to notice the difference when it’s done,” Bird said. “Changing the direction of the shelves will help people see all the way through the section. It is also going to help with safety and security being able to see everything.”

The Library released the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan earlier this year and it outlines the number of people using the library and the number of items in the library.

There are 7,731 card holders for the library with 4,000 patrons using their card in the last year. The library circulates over 60,000 physical items along with over 215,000 downloadable items like books, audiobooks and videos.

The shelf-turning is being funded by the Portage Library Foundation.

“We are so thankful to the Foundation for funding this project,” Bird said. “When I looked at the numbers I knew we couldn’t do it with the budget we have so all this is possible because of the donations made to the foundation.”